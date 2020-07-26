Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 18 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Order” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
2. “Peace Talks” by Jim Butcher (Ace)
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
4. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
5. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber ( Ballantine)
6. “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)
7. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)
9. “Utopia Avenue’ by David Mitchell (Random House)
10. “The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal” by Clint Mcelro and Carey Pietsch (First Second)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
3. “The Room Where It Happened” by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)
4. “A Very Punchable Face” by Colin Jost (Crown)
5. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
6. “Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood” by Katya Zamolodchikova and Trixie Mattel (Plume)
7. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
8. “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks)
9. “Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude (Crown)
10. “Blitz” by David Horowitz (Humanix)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
3. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
4. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
5. “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
6. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Die From A Broken Heart,” Maddie & Tae
8. “One Big Country Song,” LOCASH
9. “I Love My Country,” Florida Georgia Line
10. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
TOP TEN
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “Come & Go,” Juice WRLD x Marshmello
3. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
4. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
5. “Wishing Well,” Juice WRLD
6. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
7. “Conversations,” Juice WRLD
8. “Roses,” SAINt JHN
9. “Life’s A Mess,” Juice WRLD X Halsey
10. “Hate The Other Side,” Juice WRLD and Marshmello featuring Polo G and The Kid LAROI
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “POPSTAR,” DJ Khaled featuring Drake
2. “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” Kygo and Tina Turner
3. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
4. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
5. “Patience,” Chris Cornell
6. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
7. “Savage Love” (Laxed — Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
8. “ROCKSTAR,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
9. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
10. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending July 16 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Come & Go,” Juice WRLD with Marshmello
2. “Wishing Well,” Juice WRLD
3. “Conversations,” Juice WRLD
4. “Life’s A Mess,” Juice WRLD featuring Halsey
5. “Hate The Other Side,” Juice WRLD with Marshmello and The Kid Laroi
6. “Righteous,” Juice WRLD
7. “ROCKSTAR,” DaBaby
8. “Blood On My Jeans,” Juice WRLD
9. “Titanic,” Juice WRLD
10. “Bad Energy,” Juice WRLD
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 13 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Trolls World Tour,” Universal
2. “Becky,” Redbox Entertainment
3. “The Invisible Man,” Universal
4. “Force of Nature,” Lionsgate
5. “Body Cam,” Paramount
6. “The Hunt,” Universal
7. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Paramount
8. “Legacy,” ITN
9. “Bad Boys for Life,” Sony
10. “Bloodshot,” Sony