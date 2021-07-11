Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 3 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
2. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown and Knopf)
3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
4. “Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm” by Cavan Scott (Del Rey)
5. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown
6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
7. “Survive the Night” by Riley Sager (Dutton)
8. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
9. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
2. “Nightmare Scenario” by Damian Paletta and Yasmeen Abutaleb (Harper)
3. “Reborn in the USA” by Roger Bennett (Dey Street)
4. “Speechless” by Michael Knowles (Regnery)
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
6. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
7. “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America” by Willie Nelson (Harper Horizon)
8. “What Happened to You?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
9. “Chasing Failure” by Ryan Leak (Thomas Nelson)
10. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Butter,” BTS
2. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
4. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
5. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
6. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
7. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
8. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
9. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
10. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
COUNTRY
1. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
2. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
3. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
4. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
5. “Blame It On You,” Jason Aldean
6. “Gone,” Dierks Bentley
7. “Almost Maybes,” Jordan Davis
8. “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.,” Chase Rice featuring Florida Georgia Line
9. “Settling Down,” Miranda Lambert
10. “Single Saturday Night,” Cole Swindell
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
3. “Am I The Only One,” Aaron Lewis
4. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
5. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
6. “Fishing In the Dark,” Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
7. “Leave Before You Love Me,” Marshmello and Jonas Brothers
8. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
10. “Memorize You,” Laine Hardy
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending July 1 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
3. “WusYaName,” Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
4. “You Right,” Doja Cat
5. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Rapstar,” Polo G
8. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
9. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
10. “Juggernaut,” Tyler, The Creator featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 28 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Nobody,” Universal
2. “Godzilla vs. Kong,” Warner
3. “Lansky,” Redbox Entertainment
4. “The Unholy” (2021), Sony
5. “The Marksman,” Universal
6. “Tom & Jerry,” Warner
7. “Rogue Hostage,” Redbox Entertainment
8. “City Of Lies,” Lionsgate
9. “Voyagers,” Lionsgate
10. “Death in Texas,” Vertical