Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 29 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James Born (Little, Brown)
2. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
4. “The Warsaw Protocol” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)
5. “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
6 . “Coconut Layer Cake Murder” by Joanne Fluke (Kensington)
7. “The Dutch House’’ by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “The Guardians’’ by John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
2. “Unknown Valor” by Martha MacCallum (Harper)
3 . “The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+” by Suze Orman (Hay House)
4. ‘Food Fix” by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)
5. “The Hope of Glory” by Jon Meacham (Convergent)
6. “You Are Enough” by Panache Desai (HarperOne)
7. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)
8. “The Motive” by Patrick M. Lencioni (Jossey-Bass)
9. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
10. “A Very Stable Genius” by Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
3. “Circles,” Post Malone
4. “On,” BTS
5. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
6. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
7. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
8. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
9. “Memories,” Maroon 5
10. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
COUNTRY
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
2. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
3. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
4. “Homesick,” Kane Brown
5. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
6. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
7. “Make Me Want To,” Jimmie Allen
8. “We Back,” Jason Aldean
9. “What She Wants Tonight,” Luke Bryan
10. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton Duet With Gwen Stefani
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Stupid Love,” Lady GaGa
2. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
3. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
4. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
5. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
6. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
7. “Circles,” Post Malone
8. “Memories,” Maroon 5
9. “Gaslighter,” Dixie Chicks
10. “What a Man Gotta Do,” Jonas Brothers
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Feb. 27 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “After Hours,” The Weeknd
3. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
4. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
5. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
6. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
7. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
8. “High Fashion,” Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
9. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
10. “Circles,” Post Malone
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Feb. 24 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Knives Out,” Lionsgate
2. “Frozen II,” Disney
3. “Midway” (2019), Lionsgate
4. “21 Bridges,” Universal
5. “Ford v Ferrari,” Fox
6. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Sony
7. “Playing With Fire,” Paramount
8. “Joker,” Warner
9. “Doctor Sleep,” Warner
10. “Jojo Rabbit,” Fox