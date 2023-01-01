Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 24 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
4. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
6. “Triple Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
7. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
8. “Tom Clancy: Red Winter” by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “No Plan B” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
2. “Go-to Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
3. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside)
4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
5. “Guinness World Records 2023” (Guinness World Records)
6. “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Steve and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow Cookbooks)
7. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
8. “The Stories We Tell” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Select)
9. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” by Rush Limbaugh (Threshold)
10. “And There Was Light” by Jon Meacham (Random House)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “The Quarry Girls” by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio)
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)
5. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)
6. “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, performed by Hugh Grant (Audible Studios)
7. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)
9. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “He Who Fights with Monsters 8” by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Never Finished” by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)
2. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
5. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
6. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
7. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” (Unabridged) Matthew Perry Matthew Perry (Macmillan Audio)
8. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
3. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
4. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
5. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
6. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” Andy Williams
7. “Kill Bill,” SZA
8. “Feliz Navidad,” Jose Feliciano
9. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
10. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
5. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
6. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
7. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
8. “What My World Spins Around,” Jordan Davis
9. “Son Of A Sinner,” Jelly Roll
10. “Wait In The Truck,” Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Kill Bill,” SZA
2. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
3. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
4. “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” Metro Boomin, Future and Chris Brown
5. “Blind,” SZA
6. “Snooze,” SZA
7. “Nobody Gets Me,” SZA
8. “Love Language,” SZA
9. “Low,” SZA
10. “Spin Bout U,” Drake and 21 Savage
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 22 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Kill Bill,” SZA
3. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
4. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
5. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
6. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
7. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas,” Michael Bublé
8. “Creepin’,” Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
9. “Santa Tell Me,” Ariana Grande
10. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Andy Williams
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 19 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Ticket to Paradise,” Universal
2. “The Woman King,” Sony
3. “Paradise City,” Lionsgate
4. “Top Gun: Maverick,” Paramount
5. “Smile,” Paramount
6. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” Sony
7. “Secret Headquarters,” Paramount
8. “The Minute You Wake Up Dead,” Lionsgate
9. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” Universal
10. “Bullet Train,” Sony