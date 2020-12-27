Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Willow,” Taylor Swift
2. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
3. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
4. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
5. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
6. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
7. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” Andy Williams
8. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
9. “Dynamite,” BTS
10. “Feliz Navidad,” Jose Feliciano
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “No Body, No Crime,” Taylor Swift featuring HAIM
3. “Take Me Home For Christmas,” Dan and Shay
4. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
5. “Pretty Heart,” Parker McCollum
6. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
8. “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” Dan and Shay
9. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
10. “Big, Big Plans,” Chris Lane
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Afterglow,” Ed Sheeran
2. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
3. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (single), Brenda Lee
4. “Bang!” AJR
5. “Hallelujah,” Carrie Underwood and John Legend
6. “Jingle Bell Rock” (single version), Bobby Helms
7. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas,” Michael Bublé
9. “Christmas / Sarajevo 12/24” (instrumental), Trans-Siberian Orchestra
10. “Underneath the Tree,” Kelly Clarkson
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 17 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Willow,” Taylor Swift
2. “Champagne Problems,” Taylor Swift
3. “ ‘Tis the Damn Season,” Taylor Swift
4. “Gold Rush,” Taylor Swift
5. “No Body, No Crime,” Taylor Swift featuring HAIM
6. “Tolerate It,” Taylor Swift
7. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
8. “Happiness,” Taylor Swift
9. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
10. “Tequila Shots,” Kid Cudi
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 14 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Tenet,” Warner
2. “Fatman,” Paramount
3. “The Informer,” Vertical
4. “Unhinged” (2020), Solstice
5. “Mulan” (2020), Disney
6. “Come Away,” Relativity
7. “Echo Boomers,” Paramount
8. “Infidel,” Universal
9. “The New Mutants,” Fox
10. “Buddy Games,” Paramount
Beause of the Christmas holiday, the list of best-selling books of the week was not available from Publishers Weekly.