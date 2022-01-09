Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 1 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
3. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
4. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
6. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
8. “Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune (Tor)
9. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Comfortable Kitchen” by Alex Snodgrass (William Morrow)
2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)
4. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
5. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
6. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)
7. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
8. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
9. “Laptop from Hell” by Miranda Devine (Post Hill)
10. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Dec. 31 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “He Who Fights with Monsters 4” by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)
2. “American Girl” by Wendy Walker, performed by Paige Layle, Carson Beck, Josh Hurley, Alexander Cendese, Carly Robins, Hillary Huber and Molly Secours (Audible Originals)
3. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)
4. “The Widow” by K.L. Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis (Audible Studios)
5. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)
6. “The Last Wish” by Andrzej Sapkowski, narrated by Peter Kenny (Hachette Audio)
7. “The Housemaid” by Sarah Denzil, performed by Sophie Rundle (Audible Studios)
8. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1” by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)
9. “Evershore” by Brandon Sanderson and Janci Patterson, narrated by Suzy Jackson (Listening Library)
10. “The Monsters We Make” by Kali White, narrated by Mia Barron (Dreamscape Media, LLC)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
5. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
6. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
7. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
8. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
9. “Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order” by Ray Dalio, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. This Year Will Be Different by Domonique Bertolucci, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Easy On Me,” Adele
3. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
4. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
5. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
6. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
8. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” Andy Williams
9. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
10. “Feliz Navidad,” Jose Feliciano
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina or MacKenzie Porter
3. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
4. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
5. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
6. “Whiskey And Rain,” Michael Ray
7. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
8. “One Mississippi,” Kane Brown
9. “Pick Out A Christmas Tree,” Dan and Shay
10. “All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fingers Crossed,” Lauren Spencer-Smith
2. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
3. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Bea
4. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
5. “abcdefu,” Gayle
6. “Easy On Me,” Adele
7. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
8. “Broadway Girls,” Lil Durk featuring Morgan Wallen
9. “AA,” Walker Hayes
10. “When I’m Gone,” Alesso and Katy Perry
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 30 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
2. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
3. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
4. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Andy Williams
5. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (Single Version), Burl Ives
6. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
7. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
8. “Feliz Navidad,” José Feliciano
9. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
10. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 27 according to the Associated Press.
1. “No Time to Die,” Universal
2. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony
3. “The Last Duel,” 20th Century
4. “Cry Macho,” Warner
5. “Free Guy,” 20th Century
6. “Dangerous” (2021), Lionsgate
7. “Jungle Cruise,” Disney
8. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Disney
9. “Fortress,” Lionsgate
10. “CopShop,” Universal