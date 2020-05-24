Books
Best-selling books of the week ending May 16 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
4. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
7. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
8. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow (Grand Central)
9. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte )
10. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
2. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
3. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook)
4. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
5. “This Is Not a Fashion Story” by Danielle Bernstein (Vertel)
6. “Incomparable” by Brie Bella and Nikki Bella (Gallery)
7. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)
8. “You Can Drop It!” by Ilana Muhlstein (Galvanized Media)
9. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
10. “What Makes a Marriage Last” by Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue (HarperOne)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Stuck With U,” Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber
2. “Say So,” Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
3. “Gooba,” 6ix9ine
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
6. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
7. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
8. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
9. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
10. “Circles,” Post Malone
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
3. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
4. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton duet with Gwen Stefani
5. “Does To Me,” Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
6. “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
7. “Beer Can’t Fix,” Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi
8. “After A Few,” Travis Denning
9. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
10. “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Long Way Home” (“The Voice” performance), Todd Tilghman
2. “Second Guessing” (from “Songland”), Florida Georgia Line
3. “X,” Jonas Brothers featuring Karol G
4. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
5. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
6. “I Dare You,” Kelly Clarkson
7. “Champagne Night” (from “Songland”), Lady Antebellum
8. “Authority Song” (“The Voice” performance), Todd Tilghman and Blake Shelton
9. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
10. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending May 14 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “The Scotts,” The Scotts
3. “Stuck with U,” Ariana Grande with Justin Bieber
4. “Gooba,” 6ix9ine
5. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
6. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
7. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
8. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
9. “Savage Remix,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
10. “Righteous,” Juice Wrld
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 11 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” Warner
2. “Bloodshot,” Sony
3. “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island,” Sony
4. “The Call of The Wild,” Fox
5. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Paramount
6. “Bad Boys for Life,” Sony
7. “Gretel & Hansel,” Warner
8. “I Still Believe,” Lionsgate
9. “Dolittle,” Universal
10. “The Gentlemen,” Universal