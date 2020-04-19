Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 11 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy
2. “Texas Outlaw” by Patterson/Bourelle
3. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben
4. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
5. “Redhead by the Side of The Road” by Anne Tyler
6. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate
7. “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore
8. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes
9. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel
10. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James Born
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Magnolia Table, Vol.2” by Joanna Gaines
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
3. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson
4. “Fortitude” by Dan Crenshaw
5. “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker
6. “The Last Book on the Left” by Ben Kissel et al.
7. “Arguing with Socialists” by Glenn Beck
8. “More Myself” by Alicia Keys
9. “Nothing General About It” by Maurice Benard
10. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
2. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
3. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
4. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
5. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
6. “Circles,” Post Malone
7. “Adore You,” Harry Styles
8. “Say So,” Doja Cat
9. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
10. Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
3. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton duet with Gwen Stefani
4. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Catch,” Brett Young
6. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
7. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
8. “More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress
9. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
10. “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot,” Jordan Davis
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Champagne Night” (From Songland), Lady Antebellum
2. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
3. “As Time Goes,” JinSoul
4. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
5. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
6. “One of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
7. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion
8. “Level of Concern,” Twenty One Pilots
9. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
10. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending April 9 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
2. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
3. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
4. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
5. “Find My Way,” DaBaby
6. “Roses,” Saint Jhn
7. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
8. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow
9. “Say So,” Doja Cat
10. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 6 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Dolittle”
2. “Little Women”
3. “Jumanji: The Next Level”
4. “1917”
5. “Cats” (2019)
6. “Spies in Disguise”
7. “The Grudge” (2020)
8. “Knives Out”
9. “Gemini Man”
10. “The Night Clerk”