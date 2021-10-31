Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 23 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
4. “State of Terror” by Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)
5. “Dear Santa” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
7. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)
8. “Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
9. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
10. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
2. “To Rescue the Republic” by Bret Baier (Custom House)
3. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
4. “Midnight in Washington” by Adam Schiff (Random House)
5. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)
6. “The First 21” by Nikki Sixx (Hachette)
7. “E.R. Nurses” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)
8. “Not All Diamonds and Rose’” by Dave Quinn (Holt/Cohen)
9. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
10. “The Boys” by Ron Howard and Clint Howard (William Morrow)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham, narrated by Mary-Louise Parker and the author
2. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff and Scott Sowers
3. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee
4. “The Sandman” by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, Michael Sheen and full cast
5. “The Keeper of Happy Endings” by Barbara Davis, narrated by Robin Siegerman and Hope Newhouse
6. Buried Bones” by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Jane Oppenheimer
7. “A Shadow in the Ember” by Jennifer L. Armentrout, narrated by Stina Nielsen
8. “The Sandman: Act II” by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Michael Sheen, Andy Serkis, Emma Corrin, Brian Cox, Kat Dennings, John Lithgow, Jeffrey Wright, David Tennant, Rege-Jean Page, and Bill Nighy and full cast
9. “Dracula” by Bram Stoker, performed by Alan Cumming, Tim Curry, Simon Vance, Katherine Kellgren, Susan Duerden, John Lee, Graeme Malcolm and Steven Crossley
10. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Marin Ireland and Dion Graham
NONFICTION
1. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “The High 5 Habit” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions, Inc.)
4. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
5. “Bad Republican” by Meghan McCain, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
6. “Eat Smarter” by Shawn Stevenson, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)
7. “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)
8. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F----” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
9. “Who I Really Am: Diary of a Vampire,” written and performed by Alice Cooper (Audible Originals)
10. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
4. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
5. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
6. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake, featuring Future and Young Thug
7. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa
9. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
10. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat, featuring SZA
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
3. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
4. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
5. “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” Lee Brice
6. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
7. “My Boy,” Elvie Shane
8. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
9. “Cold As You,” Luke Combs
10. “I Was On A Boat That Day,” Old Dominion
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Let’s Go Brandon,” Bryson Gray, featuring Tyson James and Chandler Crump
2. “Let’s Go Brandon” (Extended Version), Loza Alexander
3. “Lets Go Brandon,” Loza Alexander
4. “Easy On Me,” Adele
5. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
6. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
8. “Let’s Go Brandon” (Loza Alexander Remix), Godz Child
9. “Beggin,” Måneskin
10. “U Gurl,” Walker Hayes
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 21 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X, featuring Jack Harlow
3. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
4. “Knife Talk,” Drake with 21 Savage, featuring Project Pat
5. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
6. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake, with Future and Young Thug
7. “Need to Know,” Doja Cat
8. “Bubbly,” Young Thug, with Drake and Travis Scott
9. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Meet Me At Our Spot,” The Anxiety, Willow, Tyler Cole
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 18 according to The Associated Press.
1. “Old”
2. “Snake Eyes”
3. “The Protege”
4. “Joe Bell”
5. “F9: The Fast Saga”
6. “Space Jam: A New Legacy”
7. “The Forever Purge”
8. “Pig”
9. “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”
10. “Survive the Game”