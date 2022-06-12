Books
Best-selling books as of Thursday according to USA Today. The lists from Publisher’s Weekly were not available by press time this week.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1 . “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
3 . “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4 . “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
7. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)
8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
10. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham, narrated by Jeff Daniels, Ethan Hawke, January LaVoy and the author (Random House Audio)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
4. “Young Rich Widows” by Kimberly Belle, Layne Fargo, Cate Holahan and Vanessa Lillie, performed by Dina Pearlman, Karissa Vacker, Helen Laser and Ariel Blake (Audible Originals)
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
6. “Dead Against Her” by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)
7. “The Miranda Obsession” by Jen Silverman, performed by Rachel Brosnahan, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Morgan Spector, Harry Lloyd, Milo Ventimiglia and full cast (Audible Originals)
8. “My Evil Mother” by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)
9. “In the Blood” by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Helen Duff (Dreamscape Media, LLC)
NONFICTION
1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
5. “Endure” by Cameron Hanes, narrated by the author, David Goggins, and Joe Rogan (Macmillan Audio)
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
7. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
8. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
9. “Mythos” by Stephen Fry, narrated by Stephen Fry (Chronicle Books)
10. “Doctor Ice Pick” by Claire Prentice, narrated by Chanté McCormick (Amazon Original Stories)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
3. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
4. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
5. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
6. “Big Energy,” Latto
7. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
8. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
9. “Late Night Talking,” Harry Styles
10. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
COUNTRY
1. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
2. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Take My Name,” Parmalee
4. “AA,” Walker Hayes
5. “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” Jason Aldean
6. “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
7. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
8. “Damn Strait,” Scotty McCreery
9. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
10. “Slow Down Summer,” Thomas Rhett
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
2. “Hold My Hand,” Lady GaGa
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
5. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
6. “AA,” Walker Hayes
7. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Summer Breeze,” Seals and Crofts
9. “Danger Zone,” Kenny Loggins
10. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending June 2 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
3. “Ojitos Lindos,” Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo
4. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” (2018 remaster), Kate Bush
5. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
6. “Late Night Talking,” Harry Styles
7. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
8. “Party,” Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro
9. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
10. “Provenza,” Karol G
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 30 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Uncharted,” Sony
2. “The Batman,” Warner
3. “Dog” (2022), Warner
4. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony
5. “Infinite,” Paramount
6. “Blacklight,” Universal
7. “Sing 2,” Universal
8. “Vendetta” (2022), Redbox Entertainment
9. “X” (2022), Lionsgate
10. “Moonfall,” Lionsgate