Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Nov. 30 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Rise of Magicks,” Nora Roberts, St. Martin’s
2. “Criss Cross,” James Patterson, Little, Brown
3. “The Guardians,” John Grisham, Doubleday
4. “A Minute to Midnight,” David Baldacci, Grand Central
5. “Twisted Twenty-Six,” Janet Evanovich, Putnam
6. “The Institute,” Stephen King, Scribner
7. “Strange Planet,” Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
8. “Blue Moon,” Lee Child, Delacorte
9. “Spy,” Danielle Steel, Delacorte
10. “The 19th Christmas,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, Little, Brown
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier,” Ree Drummond, Morrow
2. “Guinness World Records 2020,” Guinness World Records
3. “Me,” Elton John, Holt
4. “Triggered,” Donald Trump Jr., Center Street
5. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice,” Michelle Obama, Clarkson Potter
6. “A Warning,” Anonymous, Twelve
7. “Crime in Progress,” Glenn Simpson, Random House
8. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
9. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers,” Brian Kilmeade, Sentinel
10. “Finding Chika,” Mitch Albom, Harper
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Circles,” Post Malone
2. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
3. “Good As Hell,” Lizzo
4. “Memories,” Maroon 5
5. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
6. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
7. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
8. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
9. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
10. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
COUNTRY
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
2. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
3. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
4. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
5. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
6. “What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
7. “Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett
8. “We Were,” Keith Urban
9. “Prayed For You,” Matt Stell
10. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
2. “Paid My Dues,” NF
3. “Memories,” Maroon 5
4. “Heartless,” The Weeknd
5. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
6. “Lose You to Love Me,” Selena Gomez
7. “Little Drummer Boy” (Live), For King & Country
8. “Circles,” Post Malone
9. “Hey Boy, Hey Girl,” Upchurch and Katie Noel
10. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Nov. 28 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
2. “Circles,” Post Malone
3. “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
4. “Highest In The Room,” Travis Scott
5. “Bandit,” Juice WRLD with YoungBoy Never Broke Again
6. “Falling,” Trevor Daniel
7. “BOP,” DaBaby
8. “Vete,” Bad Bunny
9. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
10. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 25 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Angel Has Fallen,” Lionsgate
2. “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” Paramount
3. “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” Universal
4. “Good Boys,” Universal
5. “The Lion King” (2019), Disney
6. “The Kitchen” (2019), Warner
7. “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” Sony
8. “Toy Story 4,” Disney
9. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” Lionsgate
10. “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” Lionsgate