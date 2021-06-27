Books
Best-selling books of the week ending June 19 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The President’s Daughter,” Bill Clinton and James Patterson, Little, Brown and Knopf
2. “The Maidens,” Alex Michaelides, Celadon
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster
4. “Sooley,” John Grisham, Doubleday
5. “Golden Girl,” Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
7. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
8. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired,” Don Bentley, Putnam
9. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
10. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Killing the Mob,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, St. Martin’s
2. “Live Your Life,” Amanda Kloots, Harper
3. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey, Crown
4. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
5. “What Happened to You?” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey, Flatiron/Oprah
6. “In the Heights: Finding Home,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes and Jeremy McCarter, Random House
7. “How to Cook That: Crazy Sweet Creations,” Ann Reardon, Mango
8. “The Premonition,” Michael Lewis, Norton
9. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
10. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide,” Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever, Ecco
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Butter,” BTS
2. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
4. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
7. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
8. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
9. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
10. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
COUNTRY
1. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
2. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
3. “Gone,” Dierks Bentley
4. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
5. “Blame It On You,” Jason Aldean
6. “Settling Down,” Miranda Lambert
7. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
8. “Almost Maybes,” Jordan Davis
9. “Nobody,” Dylan Scott
10. “Glad You Exist,” Dan and Shay
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” Creedence Clearwater Revival
3. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
4. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
5. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
6. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Kryptonite,” 3 Doors Down
8. “Bring Me to Life,” Evanescence
9. “Leave Before You Love Me,” Marshmello and Jonas Brothers
10. “Sweet Home Alabama,” Lynyrd Skynyrd
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending June 17 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
3. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Rapstar,” Polo G
5. “Traitor,” Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
8. “Favorite Crime,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Yonaguni,” Bad Bunny
10. “Happier,” Olivia Rodrigo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 14 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Godzilla vs. Kong”
2. “City Of Lies”
3. “Rogue Hostage”
4. “Voyagers”
5. “Tom & Jerry”
6. “The Marksman”
7. “Raya and the Last Dragon”
8. “The Little Things”
9. “H.P. Lovecraft’s The Deep Ones”
10. “The Courier” (2021)