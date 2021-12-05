Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Nov. 27 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
2. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
3. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
7. “The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)
8. “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy (Skyhorse)
2. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
3. “All American Christmas” by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (Broadside)
4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
5. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press)
6. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Records)
7. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
8. “God Bless This Mess” by Hannah Brown (Harper)
9. “The Lyrics” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)
10. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Wednesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon, narrated by Davina Porter (Recorded Books Inc.)
2. “Cytonic” by Brandon Sanderson, performed by Suzy Jackson (Audible Studios)
3. “The Guilty” by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, performed by John Lithgow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peter Gallagher, Aldis Hodge, Corey Stoll and Marsha Stephanie Blake (Audible Originals)
4. “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts, narrated by Barrie Kreinik (Macmillan Audio)
5. “The Eye of the World” by Robert Jordan, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Macmillan Audio)
6. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff, and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)
7. “Soulbrand” by Andrew Rowe, narrated by Nick Podehl (Podium Audio)
8. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham, narrated by Mary-Louise Parker and the author (Random House Audio)
9. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson, narrated by Cary Hite (Little, Brown & Company)
10. “An Ambush” of Widows by Jeff Abbott, narrated by Christine Lakin (Grand Central Publishing)
NONFICTION
1. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
2. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. “I Am Mine” by Eddie Vedder, performed by the author (Audible Originals)
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
6. “God Bless This Mess” by Hannah Brown, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
7. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, Caitlin Roper, editor; Ilena Silverman, editor; and Jake Silverstein, editor; narrated by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Full Cast (Random House Audio)
8. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
9. “Betrayal” by Jonathan Karl, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
10. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
4. “All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift
5. “Oh My God,” Adele
6. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
8. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
9. “Need To Know,” Doja Cat
10. “Smokin Out The Window,” Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak
COUNTRY
1. “All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift
2. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
3. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
4. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
5. “Thinking ’Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina or MacKenzie Porter
6. “Cold As You,” Luke Combs
7. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
8. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
9. “Same Boat,” Zac Brown Band
10. “One Mississippi,” Kane Brown
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job,” Rich Rowe
2. “Easy On Me,” Adele
3. “abcdefu,” Gayle
4. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
5. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (Single), Brenda Lee
6. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
7. “AA,” Walker Hayes
8. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
9. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
10. “Beggin,” Måneskin
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Nov. 25 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
3. “Oh My God,” Adele
4. “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault), Taylor Swift
5. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
6. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John, Dua Lipa
7. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
8. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
9. “Can I Get It,” Adele
10. “Pepas,” Farruko
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 22 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Jungle Cruise,” Disney
2. “Free Guy,” 20th Century
3. “Candyman” (2021), Universal
4. “Stillwater,” Universal
5. “Old,” Universal
6. “Reminiscence,” Warner
7. “The Suicide Squad,” Warner
8. “F9: The Fast Saga,” Universal
9. “Don’t Breathe 2,” Sony
10. “13 Minutes,” Quiver