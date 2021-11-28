Books
Best-selling books of the week as of Friday according to USA Today.
1. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
2. “Mercy” by David Baldacci
3. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney
5. “All American Christmas” by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy
6. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
7. “Betrayal” by Jonathan Karl
8. “Will” by Will Smith with Mark Manson
9. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly
10. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond
(The bestsellers lists from Publishers Weekly were not available because of the Thanksgiving holiday.)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Wednesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Mercy” by David Baldacci, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Kyf Brewer
2. “Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy (Book III: Lesser Evil)” by Timothy Zahn, narrated by Marc Thompson
3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff, and Scott Sowers
4. “Footwizard” by Terry Mancour, narrated by John Lee
5. “War and Peace” by Leo Tolstoy, performed by Thandie Newton
6. “The Guilty” by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, peformed by John Lithgow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peter Gallagher, Aldis Hodge, Corey Stoll and Marsha Stephanie Blake
7. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham, narrated by Mary-Louise Parker and the author
8. “Trusting Cassidy” by Susan Stoker, narrated by Lucy Rivers
9. “The Sisters” by Dervla McTiernan, performed by Aoife McMahon
10. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly, narrated by Titus Welliver and Christine Lakin
NONFICTION
1. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith
2. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, Caitlin Roper (editor), Ilena Silverman (editor) and Jake Silverstein (editor), narrated by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Full Cast
3. “Betrayal” by Jonathan Karl, narrated by the author
4. “I Am Mine” by Eddie Vedder, performed by the author
5. “OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?” by Ben Sheehan, narrated by Candice Renee and the author
6. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
7. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
8. “The Verge” by Patrick Wyman, narrated by the author
9. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner
10. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift
2. “Easy On Me,” Adele
3. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
5. “Smokin’ Out The Window,” Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak
6. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
8. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
9. “Need To Know,” Doja Cat
10. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
COUNTRY
1. “All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift
2. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
3. “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault), Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
4. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
5. “Red” (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift
6. “Thinking ’Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina or MacKenzie Porter
7. “Cold As You,” Luke Combs
8. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
9. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
10. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “God’s Country,” State of Mine & Drew Jacobs
3. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
4. “abcdefu,” Gayle
5. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
6. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
7. “AA,” Walker Hayes
8. “Don’t Tell Me How To Live,” Kid Rock featuring Monster Truck
9. “I Am Woman,” Emmy Meli
10. “Always Been You,” Jessie Murph
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Nov. 18 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault), Taylor Swift
2. “Easy On Me,” Adele
3. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
4. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
5. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John, Dua Lipa
6. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
7. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
8. “Smokin’ Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
9. “Pepas,” Farruko
10. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 15 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Candyman”
2. “Free Guy”
3. “Stillwater”
4. “Prisoners of the Ghostland”
5. “Reminiscence”
6. “Old”
7. “The Suicide Squad”
8. “Don’t Breathe 2”
9. “Respect”
10. “Paw Patrol: The Movie”