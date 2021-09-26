Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 18 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)
2. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
3. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)
4. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney (FSG)
5. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)
6. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
8. “Empire of the Vampire” by Jay Kristoff (St. Martin’s Press)
9. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
10. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “An Unapologetic Cookbook” by Joshua Weissman (Alpha)
2. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
3. “A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century” by Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein (Portfolio)
4. “Take Back Your Time” by Christy Wright (Ramsey)
5. “Countdown bin Laden” by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader)
6. “Once upon a Chef” by Jennifer Segal (Clarkson Potter)
7. “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised” by Carmelo Anthony (Gallery)
8. “Cook Once Dinner Fix” by Cassy Joy Garcia (Simon & Schuster)
9. “Provoke” by Geoff Tuff, Steven Goldbach, Tom Fishburne (Wiley)
10. “You Got Anything Stronger?” by Gabrielle Union (Dey Street)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
3. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
4. “Knife Talk,” Drake featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat
5. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
6. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
7. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
9. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa
10. “Girls Want Girls,” Drake featuring Lil Baby
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
3. “Things A Man Oughta Know,” Lainey Wilson
4. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
5. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
6. “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” Jameson Rodgers featuring Luke Combs
7. “Country Again,” Thomas Rhett
8. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
9. “Waves,” Luke Bryan
10. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “September,” Earth, Wind & Fire
3. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
4. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
5. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
6. “Cold Heart,” Elton John and Dua Lipa
7. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
8. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
9. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
10. “Beggin,” Måneskin
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 16 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake with Future and Young Thug
2. “Knife Talk,” Drake with 21 Savage featuring Project Pat
3. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
4. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
5. “Fair Trade,” Drake with Travis Scott
6. “Girls Want Girls,” Drake with Lil Baby
7. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
8. “Family Ties,” Baby Keem with Kendrick Lamar
9. “Hurricane,” Kanye West
10. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 13 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” Universal
2. “Black Widow” (2020), Disney
3. “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” Lionsgate
4. “Peter Rabbit 2,” Sony
5. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” Warner
6. “Catch the Bullet,” Lionsgate
7. “The Gateway,” Lionsgate
8. “The Girl Who Got Away,” Quiver
9. “Great White,” RIJ Entertainment
10. “Wrath of Man,” Warner