Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 3 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
2. “The Ink Black Heart” by Robert Galbraith (Muholland)
3. “Other Birds” by Sarah Addison Allen (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)
5. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. “Overkill” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
8. “Girl, Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)
9. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
10. “Babel” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
2. “The Great Reset” by Alex Jones (Skyhorse Publishing)
3. “Breaking History” by Jared Kushner (Broadside)
4. “The Rise of Women and Wealth” by Cindy Couyoumjian (Greenleaf)
5. “The God of the Way” by Kathie Lee Gifford (Thomas Nelson)
6. “Diana, William, and Harry” by James Patterson and Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)
7. “Crazy Joy” by Mary Katherine Backstrom (Worthy)
8. “Global Class” by Aaron McDaniel and Klaus Wehage (Benbella/Holt)
9. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
10. “We Never Die” by Matt Fraser (Gallery)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Uncharted Waters” by Sally Hepworth, narrated by Candice Moll (Amazon Original Stories)
2. “The Ink Black Heart” by Robert Galbraith, narrated by Robert Glenister (Mulholland Books)
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
4. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
5. “The Do-Over” by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Sebastian York (Brilliance Audio)
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
7. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers, narrated by Brittany Pressley, Karissa Vacker and the author (Random House Audio)
8. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
9. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)
10. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Stacy Gonzalez, Mary Carillo, Patrick Mcenroe, Rob Simmelkjaer, Brendan Wayne, Max Meyers, Reynaldo Piniella, Vidish Athavale, Tom Bromhead, Heath Miller, Julia Whelan and Sara Arrington (Random House Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
5. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
6. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)
7. “How to Win Friends & Influence People” by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)
8. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
9. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
10. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
3. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
4. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
5. “Sunroof,” Nicky Youre and dazy
6. “Hold Me Closer,” Elton John and Britney Spears
7. “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
8. “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
9. “Break My Soul,” Beyonce
10. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
5. “Last Night Lonely,” Jon Pardi
6. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
7. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
8. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
9. “Son Of A Sinner,” Jelly Roll
10. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
2. “Bad Habit” Steve Lacy
3. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
4. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
5. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
6. “God Did,” DJ Khaled featuring Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Fridayy, John Legend
7. “Detox,” Lil Baby
8. “Freestyle,” Lil Baby
9. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
10. “Staying Alive,” DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 1 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
4. “Pink Venom,” BlackPink
5. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
6. “Despecha,” Rosalia
7. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
8. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
9. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” (2018 Remaster), Kate Bush
10. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 29 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Jurassic World Dominion,” Universal
2. “The Black Phone,” Universal
3. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Paramount
4. “The Lost City,” Paramount
5. “Paradise Highway,” Lionsgate
6. “Murder at Yellowstone City,” RLJ Entertainment
7. “Last Seen Alive,” Redbox
8. “Gone in the Night,” Redbox
9. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Marvel Studios
10. “Memory” (2022), Universal