Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 14 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Mirror & the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Henry Holt & Co.)
2. “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
4. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
6. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James Born (Little, Brown)
7. “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
8. “My Dark Vanessa” by Kate Elizabeth Russell (William Morrow)
9. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
10. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
2. “Get Out of Your Own Way” by Dave Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
3. “The Gift of Forgiveness” by Katherine Schwarzenegger (Viking/Dorman)
4. “Find Your Path” by Carrie Underwood (Dey Street)
5. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
6. “The MAGA Doctrine” by Charlie Kirk (Broadside)
7. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)
8. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)
9. “Rocco’s Keto Comfort Food Diet” by Rocco DiSpirito (Rodale)
10. “Upstream” by Dan Heath (Avid Reader)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
3. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Circles,” Post Malone
6. “Baby Pluto,” Lil Uzi Vert
7. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
8. “Lo Mein,” Lil Uzi Vert
9. “Silly Watch,” Lil Uzi Vert
10. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
3. “Homesick,” Kane Brown
4. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
5. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
6. “Homemade,” Jake Owen
7. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
8. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton duet with Gwen Stefani
9. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
10. “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot,” Jordan Davis
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Sweet Night,” V
2. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
3. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
4. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
5. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
6. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
7. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
8. “Coronavirus,” iMarkkeyz
9. “Adore You,” Harry Styles
10. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending March 12 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Baby Pluto,” Lil Uzi Vert
3. “That Way - Bonus Track,” Lil Uzi Vert
4. “P2,” Lil Uzi Vert
5. “Lo Mein,” Lil Uzi Vert
6. “Silly Watch,” Lil Uzi Vert
7. “Homecoming,” Lil Uzi Vert
8. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
9. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
10. “Prices,” Lil Uzi Vert
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 9 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Spies in Disguise”
2. “Uncut Gems”
3. “Knives Out”
4. “Charlie’s Angels” (2019)
5. “Frozen II”
6. “Bombshell”
7. “Midway” (2019)
8. “Ford v Ferrari”
9. “21 Bridges”
10. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”