Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 12 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)
2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
5. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
6. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
7. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
8. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
9. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
10.“Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
3. “Bag Man” by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz (Crown)
4. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
5. “The Last Days of John Lennon” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
6. “Guinness World Records 2021” (Guinness World Records)
7. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
8. “Modern Warriors” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
9. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
10.“Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
3. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
4. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
5. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
6. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Andy Williams
7. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
8. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
9. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
10. “Feliz Navidad,” Jose Feliciano
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Big, Big Plans,” Chris Lane
4. “Pretty Heart,” Parker McCollum
5. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
6. “Ain’t Always the Cowboy,” Jon Pardi
7. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
8. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
9. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
10. “Under The Mistletoe,” Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Lil Bit,” Nelly & Florida Georgia Line
2. “Villain,” Lily Rose
3. “You Say,” Lauren Daigle
4. “One Too Many,” Keith Urban & P!nk
5. “Before You Go,” Lewis Capaldi
6. “All I Want For Christmas is You,” Mariah Carey
7. “Take Me Home for Christmas,” Dan and Shay
8. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (Single), Brenda Lee
9. “Willow,” Taylor Swift
10. “Willow” (lonely witch version), Taylor Swift
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 10 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “All I Want for Christmas is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
3. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
4. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Andy Williams
5. “Santa Tell Me,” Ariana Grande
6. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
7. “DÁKITI,” Bad Bunny
8. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas,” Michael Bublé
9. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
10. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 7 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Fatman,” Paramount
2. “Unhinged” (2020), Solstice
3. “Mulan” (2020), Disney
4. “Buddy Games,” Paramount
5. “The New Mutants,” Fox
6. “Iron Mask,” Lionsgate
7. “The Rental,” Shout Factory
8. “Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot,” MPI
9. “Smiley Face Killers,” Lionsgate
10. “2067,” RLJ Entertainment