Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 17 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford
2. “The Devil’s Hand” by Jack Carr
3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
5. “The Red Book” by James Patterson and David Ellis
6. “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth
7. “Win” by Harlan Coben
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab
9. “Stargazer” by Anne Hillerman
10. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman
2. “On the House” by John Boehner
3. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream
4. “The Hero Code” by William H. McRaven
5. “Everything Will Be Okay” by Dana Perino
6. “The Pepper Thai Cookbook” by Pepper Teigen
7. “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile
8. “Ask Iwata” by Sam Bett
9. “Fast Burn!” by Ian K. Smith
10. “Woman Evolve” by Sarah Jakes Roberts
Music
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert
2. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
3. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
4. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
5. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
6. “Maggie’s Song,” Chris Stapleton
7. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
8. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
9. “Wine, Beer, Whiskey,” Little Big Town
10. “Glad You Exist,” Dan and Shay
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending April 15 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rapstar,” Polo G
2. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
3. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
4. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. “Deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Mr. Perfectly Fine” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault), Taylor Swift
7. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
8. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
9. “Up,” Cardi B
10. “Calling My Phone,” Lil Tjay
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 12 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Wonder Woman 1984”
2. “News of the World”
3. “Willy’s Wonderland”
4. “The Croods: A New Age”
5. “The Penthouse”
6. “Soul”
7. “Phobias”
8. “Greenland”
9. “Skyfire”
10. “Monster Hunter” (2020)
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Rapstar,” Polo G
2. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
3. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
4. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
5. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd
6. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. “Up,” Cardi B
9. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
COUNTRY
1. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Mr. Perfectly Fine” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault), Taylor Swift
3. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
4. “Made For You,” Jake Owen
5. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
6. “Love Story” (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift
7. “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett
8. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
9. “Hell Of A View,” Eric Church
10. “Somebody Like That,” Tenille Arts