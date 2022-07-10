Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 2 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. “Suspects” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “Escape” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” by Adam Christopher (Random House Worlds)
6. “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick (William Morrow)
7. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager (Dutton)
8. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
9. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
10. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
2. “Half Homemade, fully Delicious” by David Venable (Ballantine)
3. “Not My First rodeo” by Kristi Noem (Twelve)
4. “How Are You, Really?” by Jenna Kutcher (Dey Street)
5. “Why We Did It” by Tim Miller (Harper)
6. “Scars and Stripes” by Tim Kennedy and Nick Palmisciano (Atria)
7. “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
8. “Leading Lightly” by Jody Michael (Greenleaf)
9. “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)
10. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “He Who Fights with Monsters 6” by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
4. “When It Falls Apart” by Catherine Bybee, narrated by Devon Sorvari (Brilliance Audio)
5. “Beyond the Moonlit Sea” by Julianne MacLean, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb, Graham Halstead and Reba Buhr (Brilliance Audio)
6. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han, narrated by Lola Tung (Recorded Books)
7. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Little, Brown & Company)
8. “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” by Adam Christopher, narrated by William DeMeritt (Random House Audio)
9. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “Scars and Stripes” by Tim Kennedy and Nick Palmisciano, narrated by Tim Kennedy (Simon & Schuster Audio)
4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
5. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
6. “How Are You, Really?” by Jenna Kutcher, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
7. “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please” by Tom Segura, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)
8. “Meditations” by Marcus Aurelius, George Long - translator, and Duncan Steen - translator, narrated by Duncan Steen (Naxos AudioBooks)
9. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
10. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
3. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
4. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake & Tems
5. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
6. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
7. “Break My Soul,” Beyonce
8. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
9. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
10. “Glimpse Of Us,” Joji
COUNTRY
1. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
2. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Like I Love Country Music,” Kane Brown
4. “Take My Name,” Parmalee
5. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
6. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
7. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
8. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
9. “Damn Strait,” Scotty McCreery
10. “Trouble With a Heartbreak,” Jason Aldean
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
2. “Wait for U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
3. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
4. Titi Me Pregunto,” Bad Bunny
5. “Sticky,” Drake
6. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
7. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
8. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
9. Puffin’ on Zootiez,” Future
10. “In a Minute,” Lil Baby
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending June 30 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “Glimpse of Us,” Joji
3. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” Kate Bush
4. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
5. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
6. “Ojitos Lindos,” Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo
7. “Left and Right,” Charlie Puth featuring Jung Kook and BTS
8. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
9. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
10. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 27 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Bad Guys,” Universal
2. “Morbius,” Sony
3. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” Warner
4. “Last Seen Alive,” Redbox
5. “Father Stu,” Sony
6. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” Lionsgate
7. “Ambulance” (2022), Universal
8. “Uncharted,” Sony
9. “Firestarter” (2022), Universal
10. “Dog” (2022), Warner