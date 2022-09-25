Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 17 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Butcher and the Wren” by Slsins Urquhart
2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King
3. “Oath of Loyalty” by Vince Flynn
4. “Blowback” by Patterson/DuBois
5. “Nona the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir
6. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers
7. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb
8. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner” by Mike maden
9. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
10. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
2. “What If? 2” by Randall Munroe
3. “Good Inside” by Becky Kennedy
4. “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Steve Doocy
5. “How to Invest” by David M. Rubenstein
6. “Holding the Line” by Geoffrey Berman
7. “The Return of the Gods” by Jonathan Cahn
8. “Dinners with Ruth” by Nina Totenberg
9. “The Mediterranean Dish” by Suzy Karadsheh
10. “The Great Reset” by Alex Jones
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “He Who Fights with Monsters 7” by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller
2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author
3. “Oath of Loyalty” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills, narrated by George Guidall
4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon
5. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell
7. “The Do-Over” by TL Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Sebastian York
8. “The Butcher and the Wren” by Alaina Urquhart, narrated by Sophie Amoss and Joe Knezevich
9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie
10. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song
NONFICTION
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author
2. “The Myth of Normal” by Gabor Maté and Daniel Maté, narrated by Daniel Maté
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
4. “You Owe You” by Eric Thomas and Chris Paul; foreword, narrated by Eric Thomas
5. “Holding the Line” by Geoffrey Berman, narrated by the author
6. “Good Inside” by Becky Kennedy, narrated by the author
7. “Marriage Be Hard” by Kevin Fredericks and Melissa Fredericks, narrated by the authors
8. “Monsters and How to Tame Them” by Kevin Hart, narrated by the author
9. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
10. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
3. “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
4. “Sunroof,” Nicky Youre and dazy
5. “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
6. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
7. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
8. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
9. “Late Night Talking,” Harry Styles
10. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
5. “Thank God,” Kane Brown With Katelyn Brown
6. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
7. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
8. “Last Night Lonely,” Jon Pardi
9. “Son Of A Sinner,” Jelly Roll
10. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
2. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
3. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
4. “Under The Influence,” Chris Brown
5. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
6. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
7. “Freestyle,” Lil Baby
8. “Put It On Me,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again
9. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
10. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 12 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Elvis” (2022)
2. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
4. “Jurassic World Dominion”
5. “The Black Phone”
6. “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin”
7. “Wrong Place”
8. “Paradise Highway”
9. “The Lost City”
10. “Last Seen Alive”
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 15 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
4. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexhal
5. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
6. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
7. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
8. “Despecha,” Rosalia
9. “Pink Venom,” BlackPink
10. “Under The Influence,” Chris Brown