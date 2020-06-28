Books
Best-selling books of the week ending June 20 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Summer House” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)
4. “Stranger Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (William Morrow Gift)
5. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
8. “Tom Clancy: Firing Point” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride (Riverhead)
10. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
2. “Countdown 1945” by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader)
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
4. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
5. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
6. “United States of Socialism” by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)
7. “I’m Your Emotional Support Animal” by Adam Carolla (Post Hill)
8. “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks)
9. “Blitz” by David Horowitz (Humanix)
10. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd ( WaterBrook)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Trollz,” 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj
2. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
3. “The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
4. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
5. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
6. “Say So,” Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
7. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
8. “Roses,” Saint Jhn
9. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
10. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
3. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
4. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
6. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
7. “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
8. “Does To Me,” Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
9. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton duet with Gwen Stefani
10. “Here And Now,” Kenny Chesney
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Black Parade” Beyoncé
2. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
5. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
6. “Hard to Forget,” Sam Hunt
7. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
8. “How They Remember You,” Rascal Flatts
9. “Sunday Best,” Surfaces
10. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending June 18 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “Party Girl,” StaySolidRocky
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
5. “The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
6. “The Scotts,” the Scotts
7. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow
8. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
9. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
10. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 15 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Hunt,” Universal
2. “The Invisible Man,” Universal
3. “Impractical Jokers: The Movie,” Warner
4. “Bloodshot,” Sony
5. “The Call of The Wild,” Fox
6. “Bad Boys for Life,” Sony
7. “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” Warner
8. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Paramount
9. “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island,” Sony
10. “2 Minutes of Fame,” Lionsgate