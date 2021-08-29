Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 21 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Bloodless” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)
3. “Complications” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
4. “The Noise” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)
5. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave ( Simon & Schuster)
6. “Sensor” by Junji Ito (Viz)
7. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
8. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
9. “Chasing the Boogeyman” by Richard Chizmar (Gallery)
10. “A Terrible Fall of Angels” by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. “The Long Slide” by Tucker Carlson (Threshold)
3. “Woke, Inc.” by Vivek Ramaswamy (Center Street)
4. “The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal” by Mary L. Trump (St. Martin’s Press)
5. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker (Penguin Press)
6. “What Happened to You?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
7. “The Truth About COVID-19” by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
9. “The Authoritarian Moment” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)
10. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
2. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
3. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Rumors,” Lizzo and Cardi B
5. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa
7. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
8. “Butter,” BTS
9. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Glad You Exist,” Dan and Shay
3. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
4. “Waves,” Luke Bryan
5. “Things A Man Oughta Know,” Lainey Wilson
6. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
7. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
8. “Country Again,” Thomas Rhett
9. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
10. “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” Chase Rice featuring Florida Georgia Line
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
3. “God We Need You Now,” Struggle Jennings and Caitlynne Curtis
4. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
6. “Rumors,” Lizzo and Cardi B
7. “Visiting Hours,” Ed Sheeran
8. “One In A Million,” Aaliyah
9. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa
10. “One Mississippi,” Kane Brown
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 19 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
2. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
3. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Need To Know,” Doja Cat
5. “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
6. “Rumors,” Lizzo featuring Cardi B
7. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
9. “2055,” Sleepy Hallow
10. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 16 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” Lionsgate
2. “A Quiet Place Part II,” Paramount
3. “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” Warner
4. “The Misfits,” Paramount
5. “Till Death,” Screen Media
6. “Wrath of Man,” Warner
7. “Luca,” Disney
8. “The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2,” Lionsgate
9. “Spiral,” Lionsgate
10. “Mortal Kombat” (2021), Warner