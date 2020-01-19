> Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 11, according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
2. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)
4. “The Guardians’’ by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. “A Minute to Midnight’’ by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “The Silent Patient’’ by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
8. “The Dutch House’’ by Ann Patchett (Harper)
9. “Criss Cross’’ by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
10. “Treason” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “You Were Born for This” by Chani Nicholas (HarperOne)
2. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)
3. “Talking to Strangers’’ by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
4. “The Blue Zones Kitchen’’ by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
5. “Ultimate Veg” by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron)
6. “Tiny Habits” by BJ Fogg (HMH)
7. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
8. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering...” by Michelle Obama,’’ (Clarkson Potter)
9. “Martha Stewart’s Organizing” by Martha Stewart (HMH)
10. “How Not to Diet” by Michael Greger (Flatiron Books)
> Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Yummy,” Justin Bieber
3. “Circles,” Post Malone
4. “Memories,” Maroon 5
5. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
6. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
7. “Dance Monkey,” Tones And I
8. “Good As Hell,” Lizzo
9. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
10. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
COUNTRY
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
2. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
3. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
4. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
5. “What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
6. “Ridin’ Roads,” Dustin Lynch
7. “Heartache Medication,” Jon Pardi
8. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
9. “Homesick,” Kane Brown
10. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Conversations in the Dark,” John Legend
2. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
3. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
4. “Memories,” Maroon 5
5. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
6. “You should be sad,” Halsey
7. “Circles,” Post Malone
8. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
9. “Yummy,” Justin Bieber
10. “Good as Hell,” Lizzo
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 9 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “ROXANNE,” Arizona Zervas
3. “Yummy,” Justin Bieber
4. “Circles,” Post Malone
5. “BOP,” DaBaby
6. “Falling,” Trevor Daniel
7. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
8. “Bandit,” Juice WRLD with YoungBoy Never Broke Again
9. “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” Lil Uzi Vert
10. “everything i wanted,” Billie Eilish
> Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 6 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Joker,” Warner
2. “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood,” Sony
3. “Rambo: Last Blood,” Lionsgate
4. “Hustlers,” Universal
5. “Abominable,” Universal
6. “It: Chapter Two,” Warner
7. “Angel Has Fallen,” Lionsgate
8. “Ad Astra,” Fox
9. “The Lighthouse” (2019), Lionsgate
10. “Good Boys,” Universal