Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 14 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave ( Simon & Schuster)
3. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
5. “Vortex” by Catherine Coulter (Morrow)
6. “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)
7. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
8. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
9. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
10. “We Were Never Here” by Andrea Bartz (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. “The Long Slide Tucker Carlson” by (Threshold)
3. “The Truth About COVID-19” by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)
4. “Giannis” by Mirin Fader (Hachette)
5. “The Authoritarian Moment” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)
6. “Breathe” by Rickson Gracie (CDey Street)
7. “Dear America” by Graham Allen (Center Street)
8. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker (Penguin Press)
9. “Here, Right Matters” by Alexander Vindman (Harper)
10.“Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Stay,” The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
2. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
4. “Kiss Me More,” DoCat featuring SZA
5. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. “Take My Breath,” The Weeknd
7. “Butter,” BTS
8. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
9. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
10. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Glad You Exist,” Dan and Shay
3. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
4. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
5. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
6. “Waves,” Luke Bryan
7. “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” Chase Rice featuring Florida Georgia Line
8. “Things A Man Oughta Know,” Lainey Wilson
9. “Country Again,” Thomas Rhett
10. “Single Saturday Night,” Cole Swindell
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
2. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
3. “STAY,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. “Rumors,” Lizzo and Cardi B
5. “Brainwashed,” Tom MacDonald
6. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
7. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
8. “Paralyzed,” Sueco
9. “Popping,” ONF
10. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 12 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
2. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
3. “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
4. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
5. “Take My Breath,” The Weeknd
6. “Need To Know,” Doja Cat
7. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
9. “Ain’t S---,” Doja Cat
10. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 9 according to the Associated Press.
1. “A Quiet Place Part II,” Paramount
2. “The Misfits,” Paramount
3. “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” Warner
4. “Till Death,” Screen Media
5. “Wrath of Man,” Warner
6. “Luca,” Disney
7. “The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2,” Lionsgate
8. “Spiral,” Lionsgate
9. “Mortal Kombat” (2021), Warner
10. “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” Lionsgate