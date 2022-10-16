Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 8 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)
2. “Righteous Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
4. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
5. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “Endless Summer” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
8. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)
9. “Blowback” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
10. “Treasure State” by C.J. Box (Minotaur)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press)
2. “Lighter” by Yung Pueblo (Harmony)
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Killing the Legends” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
5. “Live Wire” by Kelly Rippa (Dey Street)
6. “The World of the End” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)
7. “Cooking from the Spirit” by Tabitha Brown (William Morrow)
8. “The Stay-at-Home Chef: Family Favorites Cookbook” by Rachel Farnsworth (Alpha)
9. “Preppy Kitchen” by John Kanell (Simon Element)
10. “Starry Messenger” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. “The Sandman: Act III” by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, K.J. Apa, Kat Dennings, Shruti Haasan, David Harewood, Regé-Jean Page, Kristen Schaal, Wil Wheaton and full cast (Audible Originals)
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
4. “Righteous Prey” by John Sandford, narrated by Richard Ferrone (Penguin Audio)
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
6. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, narrated by Carrie Coon, Key Taw, Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finn (Random House Audio)
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
8. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
9. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng, narrated by Lucy Liu and the author (Penguin Audio)
10. “Stranger in the Woods” by Anni Taylor, performed by Harriet Gordon-Anderson (Audible Studios)
NONFICTION
1. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. “I Choose Darkness” by Jenny Lawson, narrated by the author (Amazon Original Stories)
5. “Discipline Is Destiny” by Ryan Holiday, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
6. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
7. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
8. “Living Legend” by John Legend, performed by the author (Audible Originals)
9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
10. “Live Wire” by Kelly Ripa, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
2. “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
5. “Sunroof,” Nicky Youre and dazy
6. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
7. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
9. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
10. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
3. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
4. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
5. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
6. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
7. “Rock And A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
8. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
9. “Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
10. “Son Of A Sinner,” Jelly Roll
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Under The Influence,” Chris Brown
2. “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla and Cardi B
3. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
4. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
5. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
6. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
7. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
8. “Freestyle,” Lil Baby
9. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
10. “In A Minute,” Lil Baby
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 6 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Unholy,” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
2. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
5. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
6. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
7. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
8. “Under The Influence,” Chris Brown
9. “I Ain’t Worried,” OneRepublic
10. “Shut Down,” BlackPink
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 3 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn,” Screen Media
2. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Marvel Studios
3. “DC League of Super-Pets,” Warner
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Sony
5. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” Universal
6. “Bandit” (2022), Redbox
7. “Elvis” (2022), Warner
8. “Jurassic World Dominion,” Universal
9. “Emily the Criminal,” Redbox
10. “Dead for a Dollar,” Quiver