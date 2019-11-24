Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Nov. 16 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Delacorte)
4. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
5. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
7. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Mixine Paetro (Little, Brown)
9. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morganstern (Doubleday)
10. “Michael Crichton: The Andromeda Evolution” by Daniel H. Wilson (Harper)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Triggered” by Donald Trump, Jr. (Center Street)
2. “With All Due Respect” by Nikki R. Haley (St. Martin’s Press)
3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
4. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
5. “The Plot Against the President” by Lee Smith (Center Street)
6. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
7. “Me” by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)
8. “It’s All in Your Head” by Russ (Harper Design)
9. “Joy of Cooking” (2019 ed.) by Irma S. Rombauer et al. (Scribner)
10. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
2. “Circles,” Post Malone
3. “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. “Good As Hell,” Lizzo
5. “Memories,” Maroon 5
6. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
7. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
8. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
9. “Panini,” Lil Nas X
10. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
COUNTRY
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
2. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
3. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
4. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
5. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
6. “Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett
7. “What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
8. “Prayed For You,” Matt Stell
9. “Every Little Thing,” Russell Dickerson
10. “Good Vibes,” Chris Janson
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Memories,” Maroon 5
2. “Good as Hell,” Lizzo
3. “Lose You to Love Me,” Selena Gomez
4. “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
5. “Christmas in the Country,” Thomas Rhett
6. “Circles,” Post Malone
7. “Lover” (Remix), Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes
8. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
9. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
10. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Nov. 14 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
2. “Circles,” Post Malone
3. “Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott
4. “Bandit,” Juice WRLD with YoungBoy Never Broke Again
5. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
6. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
7. “223’s,” YNW Melly featuring 9lokknine
8. “hot girl bummer,” blackbear
9. “Stuck In A Dream,” Lil Mosey featuring Gunna
10. “Memories,” Maroon 5
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 11 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Good Boys,” Universal
2. “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” Universal
3. “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” Sony
4. “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” Lionsgate
5. “The Lion King” (2019), Disney
6. “The Kitchen” (2019), Warner
7. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” Lionsgate
8. “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” Lionsgate
9. “Toy Story 4,” Disney
10. “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” Fox