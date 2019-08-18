> Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 10, according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “The Inn” by James Patterson with Candace Fox (Little, Brown)
3. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)
5. “Outfox” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “A Dangerous Man” by Robert Crais (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
8. “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
9. “Summer of 69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
10. “Chances Are ...” by Richard Russo (Knopf)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Tiny but Mighty” by Hannah Shaw (Plume)
2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)
4. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
5. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
6. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
7. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
8. “Justice on Trial” by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)
9. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Never Settle” by Marty Smith (Twelve)
> Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
3. “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
5. “Talk,” Khalid
6. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
7. “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
8. “Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande and Social House
9. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
10. “Ran$om,” Lil Tecca
COUNTRY
1. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
2. “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
3. “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
4. “Knockin’ Boots,” Luke Bryan
5. “All To Myself,” Dan and Shay
6. “Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Rearview Town,” Jason Aldean
8. “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” Justin Moore
9. “Rumor,” Lee Brice
10. “Raised On Country,” Chris Young
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
2. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
3. “Old Town Road” (Remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
4. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
5. “bad guy,” Billie Eilish
6. “You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
7. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
8. “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
9. “Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign
10. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 15, according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes
2. “China,” Anuel AA
3. “Ransom,” Lil Tecca
4. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
5. “Beautiful People” by Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
6. “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran with Justin Bieber
7. “boyfriend,” Ariana Grande with Social House
8. “How Do You Sleep?” Sam Smith
9. “bad guy,” Billie Eilish
10. “Old Town Road — Remix,” Lil Nas X
> Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 5 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu,” Warner
2. “The Curse of La Llorona,” Warner
3. “Long Shot,” Lionsgate
4. “The Intruder” (2019), Sony
5. “Shazam!,” Warner
6. “Alita: Battle Angel,” Fox
7. “UglyDolls,” Universal
8. “Hellboy” (2019), Lionsgate
9. “Breakthrough” (2019), Fox
10. “Pet Sematary” (2019), Paramount