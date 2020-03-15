Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 7 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
2. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
3. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James Born (Little, Brown)
5. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
6 . “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
7. “Lethal Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
8. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdich (Harper)
9. “The Jetsetters” by Amanda Eyre Ward (Ballantine)
10. “Trace Elements” by Donna Leon (Atlantic Monthly)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Find Your Path” by Carrie Underwood (Dey Street)
2. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
3. “The MAGA Doctrine” by Charlie Kirk (Broadside)
4. “Unknown Valor” by Martha MacCallum (Harper)
5. “Pearls of Wisdom” by Barbara Bush (Twelve)
6. “The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+” by Suze Orman (Hay House)
7. “Food Fix” by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)
8. “The Hope of Glory” by Jon Meacham (Convergent)
9. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)
10. “Upstream” by Dan Heath (Avid Reader)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
3. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
4. “Circles,” Post Malone
5. “Stupid Love,” Lady Gaga
6. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
7. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
8. “Dance Monkey,” Tones And I
9. “Memories,” Maroon 5
10. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
3. “Homesick,” Kane Brown
4. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
5. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
6. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
7. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton Duet With Gwen Stefani
8. “Homemade,” Jake Owen
9. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
10. “What She Wants Tonight,” Luke Bryan
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
2. “I Love Me,” Demi Lovato
3. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
4. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
5. “Godzilla,” Eminem featuring Juice WRLD
6. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
7. “Circles,” Post Malone
8. “Gaslighter,” Dixie Chicks
9. “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
10. “Stupid Love,” Lady GaGa
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending March 5 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
2. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
3. “Say So,” Doja Cat
4. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
5. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
6. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
7. “That Way,” Lil Uzi Vert
8. “Stupid Love,” Lady Gaga
9. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
10. “High Fashion,” Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 2 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Frozen II,” Disney
2. “Knives Out,” Lionsgate
3. “Midway” (2019), Lionsgate
4. “Queen & Slim,” Universal
5. “Ford v Ferrari,” Fox
6. “21 Bridges,” Universal
7. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Sony
8. “Dark Waters,” Universal
9. “Playing With Fire,” Paramount
10. “Joker,” Warner