Books
Best-selling books of the week ending May 1 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
5. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
6. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Greater Good” by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)
8. “A Distant Shore” by Karen Kingsbury (Atria)
9. “Whereabouts” by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf)
10. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “What Happened to You?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
2. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
3. “You Are Your Best Thing” by Tarana Burke and Brene Brown (Random House)
4. “World Travel” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)
5. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
6. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
7. “How Y’all Doing?” by Leslie Jordan (William Morrow)
8. “The Truth About COVID-19” by Joseph Mercola (Chelsea Green)
9. “Out of Many, One” by George W. Bush (Crown)
10. “Don’t Drop the Mic” by T.D. Jakes (Faith Words)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
2. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
3. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
4. “Rapstar,” Polo G
5. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
7. “Montero” (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
8. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
9. “Up,” Cardi B
10. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
COUNTRY
1. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Hell Of A View,” Eric Church
3. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
4. “Made For You,” Jake Owen
5. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s,” Sam Hunt
6. “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett
7. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
8. “Settling Down,” Miranda Lambert
9. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
10. “Somebody Like That,” Tenille Arts
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
2. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
3. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. “Lady Marmalade,” Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa and P!nk
5. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
6. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
7. “Save Your Tears” (Remix), The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
8. “Sunflower” (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Post Malone and Swae Lee
9. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert
10. “Best Friend,” Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending April 29 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rapstar,” Polo G
2. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
3. “Montero” (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
4. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
5. “Save Your Tears” (Remix), The Weeknd with Ariana Grande
6. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
9. “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon
10. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 26 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Cosmic Sin,” Paramount
2. “Nomadland,” Fox
3. “Wonder Woman 1984,” Warner
4. “Vanquish,” Lionsgate
5. “News of the World,” Universal
6. “The Croods: A New Age,” Universal
7. “Willy’s Wonderland,” Screen Media
8. “Soul,” Disney
9. “Greenland,” Universal
10. “Promising Young Woman,” Universal