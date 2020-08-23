Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 15 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
2. “1st Case” by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts
3. “A Private Cathedral: A Dave Robich-eaux Novel” by James Lee Burke
4. “Choppy Water” by Stuart Woods
5. “The Order” by Daniel Silva
6. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
8. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand
9. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
10. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” by Sean Hannity
2. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
3. “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand
4. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
5. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
7. “The Great Devaluation: How to Embrace, Prepare, and Profit from the Coming Global Monetary Reset” by Adam Baratta
8. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines
9. “The Answer Is ... : Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek
10. “Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America: A Recent History” by Kurt Andersen
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
3. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
4. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
5. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
6. “Roses,” Saint Jhn
7. “Savage Lovez” (Laxed – Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
8. “Smile,” Juice Wrld and the Weeknd
9. “Go Crazy,” Chris Brown and Young Thug
10. “Before You Go,” Lewis Capaldi
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
3. “Die From A Broken Heart,” Maddie and Tae
4. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
5. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Cool Again,” Kane Brown
7. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
8. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
9. “Done,” Chris Janson
10. “Why We Drink,” Justin Moore
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “The Lakes” (bonus track), Taylor Swift
2. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Midnight Sky,” Miley Cyrus
4. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
5. “7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen
6. “Love On Top” (from the cast of Pitch Perfect), the Bellas
7. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
8. “Savage Love” (Laxed - Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
9. “Worship You,” Kane Brown
10. “Bang!” AJR
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 13 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Smile,” Juice Wrld with the Weeknd
3. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
4. “Wishing Well,” Juice Wrld
5. “Come & Go,” Juice Wrld with Marshmello
6. “Whats Poppin” (remix), Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
7. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
8. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
9. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
10. “Mood Swings,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Tjay
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 10 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Scoob!”
2. “You Should Have Left”
3. “Deep Blue Sea 3”
4. “The Wretched”
5. “Trolls World Tour”
6. “Survive the Night”
7. “Archive”
8. “The High Note”
9. “Money Plane”
10. “The Invisible Man”