Books
Best-selling books of the week ending June 11 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour” by Don Bentley (Putnam)
3. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
4. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)
5. “The Omega Factor” by Steve Berry (Grand Central)
6. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
7. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
8. “Counterfeit” by Kirstin Chen (Morrow)
9. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
10. “Nightcrawling” by Leila Mottley (Knopf)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “James Patterson” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
2. “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)
3. “Scars and Stripes” by Tim Kennedy and Nick Palmisciano (Atria)
4. “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
5. “Us” by Terrence Real (Rodale)
6. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
7. “Saving Nine” by Mike Lee (Center Street)
8. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)
9. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)
10. “Here’s the Deal” by Kellyanne Conway (Threshold)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of June 14 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Match Game” by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
4. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham, narrated by Jeff Daniels, Ethan Hawke, January LaVoy and the author (Random House Audio)
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
6. “Neverwhere” by Neil Gaiman, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
7. “Tom Clancy Zero Hour” by Don Bentley, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)
8. “House of Blades” by Will Wight, performed by Travis Baldree (Audible Studios)
9. “Rotten to the Core” by T E Kinsey, narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden (Brilliance Audio)
10. “Farilane” by Michael J. Sullivan, performed by Tim Gerard Reynolds, Michael J. Sullivan and Robin Sullivan (Audible Studios)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Scars and Stripes” by Tim Kennedy and Nick Palmisciano, narrated by Tim Kennedy (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
4. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
5. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
6. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)
7. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah, performed by the author (Audible Studios)
8. “Endure” by Cameron Hanes, narrated by the author, David Goggins, and Joe Rogan (Macmillan Audio)
9. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
10. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
3. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
4. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
5. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
6. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
7. “Big Energy,” Latto
8. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
9. “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
10. “Titi Me Pregunto,” Bad Bunny
COUNTRY
1. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Take My Name,” Parmalee
3. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
4. “AA,” Walker Hayes
5. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
6. “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” Jason Aldean
7. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
8. “Damn Strait,” Scotty McCreery
9. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
10. “Like I Love Country Music,” Kane Brown
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” Kate Bush
2. “Yet To Come,” Bts
3. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
4. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
5. “You Might Not Like Her,” Maddie Zahm
6. “Hold My Hand,” Lady GaGa
7. “Rock and A Hard Place,” Bailey Zimmerman
8. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
9. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
10. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week of June 9 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” (2018 Remaster), Kate Bush
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
4. “Ojitos Lindos,” Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo
5. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
6. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
7. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
8. “Late Night Talking,” Harry Styles
9. “Provenza,” Karol G
10. “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 6 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Contractor” (2022), Paramount
2. “The Northman,” (Universal)
3. “Uncharted,” Sony
4. “Dog” (2022), Warner
5. “The Batman,” Warner
6. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony
7. “Infinite,” Paramount
8. “Blacklight,” Universal
9. “Sing 2,” Universal
10. “Vendetta” (2022), Redbox Entertainment