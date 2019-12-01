Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Circles,” Post Malone
2. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
3. “Good As Hell,” Lizzo
4. “Memories,” Maroon 5
5. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
6. “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
7. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
8. “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
9. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
10. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
COUNTRY
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
2. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
3. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
4. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
5. “What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
6. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
7. “Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett
8. “Prayed For You,” Matt Stell
9. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
10. “We Were,” Keith Urban
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Take What You Want,” Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott
2. “Circles,” Post Malone
3. “Fall On Me,” A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera
4. “Lose You to Love Me,” Selena Gomez
5. “Memories,” Maroon 5
6. “Good As Hell,” Lizzo
7. “Dance Monkey,” Tones and I
8. “Lover,” Taylor Swift
9. “Lover” (First Dance Remix), Taylor Swift
10. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Nov. 21 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
2. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
3. “Circles,” Post Malone
4. Highest In The Room,” Travis Scott
5. “Bandit,” Juice WRLD with YoungBoy Never Broke Again
6. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
7. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
8. “Hot Girl Bummer,” blackbear
9. “Memories,” Maroon 5
10. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 18 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” Paramount
2. “Good Boys,” Universal
3. “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” Universal
4. “The Kitchen” (2019), Warner
5. “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” Sony
6. “The Lion King” (2019), Disney
7. “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” Lionsgate
8. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” Lionsgate
9. “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” Lionsgate
10. “Toy Story 4,” Disney
Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Publishers Weekly best-seller book lists were not available this week.