Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 24 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
5. “Lover Unveiled” by J.R. Ward (Gallery)
6. “Lovesickness” by Junji Ito (Viz)
7. “The Red Book” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
9. “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s Press)
10. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “World Travel” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever (Ecco)
2. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
3. “Out of Many, One” by George W. Bush (Crown)
4. “Cook This Book” by Molly Baz (Clarkson Potter)
5. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
6. “The Hero Code” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
8. “F--- It, I’ll Start Tomorrow” by Action Bronson (Abrams Image)
9. “Don’t Drop the Mic” by T.D. Jakes (Faith Words)
10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Rapstar,” Polo G
2. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
3. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
4. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
5. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd
7. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
8. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
9. “Up,” Cardi B
10. “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
COUNTRY
1. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
3. “Hell Of A View,” Eric Church
4. “Made For You,” Jake Owen
5. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
6. “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ’90s,” Sam Hunt
7. “Somebody Like That,” Tenille Arts
8. “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett
9. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
10. “Glad You Exist,” Dan and Shay
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
2. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
3. “Lady Marmalade,” Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa and P!nk
4. “Save Your Tears” (Remix), The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
5. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
7. “Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee
8. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert
9. “Lose Yourself,” Eminem
10. “Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending April 22 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rapstar,” Polo G
2. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
3. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
4. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
6. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Solid,” Young Stoner Life featuring Drake
8. “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Masked Wolf
9. “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon
10. “Up,” Cardi B
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 19 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Vanquish,” Lionsgate
2. “Wonder Woman 1984,” Warner
3. “News of the World,” Universal
4. “Willy’s Wonderland,” Screen Media
5. “The Croods: A New Age,” Universal
6. “The Penthouse,” Lionsgate
7. “Greenland,” Universal
8. “Soul,” Disney
9. “Promising Young Woman,” Universal
10. “Monster Hunter” (2020), Sony