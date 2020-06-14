Books
Best-selling books of the week ending June 6 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
2. “The Lies That Bind” by Emily Griffin
3. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts
4. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly
5. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
6. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
7. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci
8. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
9. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
10. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
2. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines
3. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd
4. “United States of Socialism” by Dinesh D’Souza
5. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
6. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson
7. “Act Like a Lady” by Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek and Keltie Knight (Rodale)
8. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen
9. “Breath” by James Nestor
10. “A Higher Calling” by Harold Earls IV and Rachel Earls
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
3. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
4. “Say So,” Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
5. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
6. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
7. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
8. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
9. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
10. “Roses,” Saint Jhn
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
3. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
4. “Does To Me,” Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
5. “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
6. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
7. “After A Few,” Travis Denning
8. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton Duet With Gwen Stefani
9. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
10. “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 1 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Invisible Man”
2. “The Call of The Wild”
3. “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
4. “Bloodshot”
5. “Sonic the Hedgehog”
6. “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island”
7. “Bad Boys for Life”
8. “The Way Back” (2020)
9. “Robert the Bruce”
10. “Dolittle”
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
2. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
3. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
4. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. “Hard Days,” Brantley Gilbert
6. “Hard to Forget,” Sam Hunt
7. “Everything I Did to Get to You” (from Songland), Ben Platt
8. “Roses” (Imanbek Remix), Saint Jhn
9. “Sunday Best,” Surfaces
10. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending June 4 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
3. “The Scotts,” the Scotts
4. “Party Girl,” StaySolidRocky
5. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
6. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
7. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
8. “Sour Candy,” Lady Gaga with Blackpink
9. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
10. “Tell Me U Luv Me,” Juice Wrld with Trippie Redd