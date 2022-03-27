Books
Best-selling books of the week ending March 19 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson
2. “The Match” by Harlan Coben
3. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box
4. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
5. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel
6. “The Lightning Rod” by Brad Meltzer
7. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle
8. “Memory’s Legion” by James S.A. Corey
9. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas
10. “The Atlas Six” by Olivie Blake
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck
2. “WayMaker” by Ann Voskamp
3. “CEO Excellence” by Dewar/Keller/Malhotra
4. “One Damn Thing After Another” by William P. Barr
5. “D&D: Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep”
6. “Lessons from the Edge” by Marie Yovanovitch
7. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown
8. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al.
9. “The Wok” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt
10. “I’ll Start Again Monday” by Lysa TerKeurst
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of March 18 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Impact Winter” by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast
2. “The War of Two Queens” by Jennifer L. Armentrout, narrated by Stina Nielsen and Tim Campbell
3. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, narrated by Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, James Fouhey, Kevin T. Collins, Peter Ganim, Luis Moreno, Soneela Nankani, Ronald Peet, Robert Petkoff, Ella Turenne and Emily Woo Zeller
4. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West
5. “The Match” by Harlan Coben, narrated by Steven Weber
6. “The Kaiju Preservation Society” by John Scalzi, performed by Wil Wheaton
7. “Memory’s Legion” by James S. A. Corey, narrated by Jefferson Mays, Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck
8. “The Bluebonnet Battle” by Carolyn Brown, narrated by Brittany Pressley
9. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, narrated by Clare Corbett, Daphne Kouma, Julia Winwood, Sope Dirisu, Sofia Zervudachi and Charlie Anson
10. “The Reunion” by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Lidia Dornet, Teddy Hamilton, Laurie West, Rock Engle, C.J. Bloom and Stephen Borne
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author
3. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
6. “The Joy of x” by Steven Strogatz, narrated by Jonathan Yen
7. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author
8. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author
9. “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen
10. “Algorithms to Live By” by Brian Christian and Tom Griffiths, narrated by Brian Christian
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
4. “abcdefu,” Gayle
5. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
6. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
7. “Easy On Me,” Adele
8. “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons X JID
9. “That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas X
10. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
COUNTRY
1. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
2. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
3. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
4. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
5. “Beers On Me,” Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy
6. “Doin’ This,” Luke Combs
7. “To Be Loved By You,” Parker McCollum
8. “Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson
9. “AA,” Walker Hayes
10. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
2. “AA,” Walker Hayes
3.”Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
4.”Tom’s Diner,” AnnenMayKantereit and Giant Rooks
5. “Thinking With My D---,” Kevin Gates featuring Juicy J
6. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
7. “Poker Face,” Lady GaGa
8. “Big Energy,” Latto
9. “The Motto,” Tiësto and Ava Max
10. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending March 17 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” cast
3. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
4. “Something In The Way” (remastered), Nirvana
5. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
6. “Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
7. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
8. “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons with JID
9. “pushin P,” Gunna, Future featuring Young Thug
10. “Knife Talk,” Drake with 21 Savage featuring Project Pat
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 14 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Matrix Resurrections”
2. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
3. “House of Gucci”
4. “The King’s Man”
5. “American Underdog”
6. “The 355”
7. “A Day to Die”
8. “Eternals”
9. “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Paramount
10. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”