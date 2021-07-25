Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 17 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
3. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
4. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
5. “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
6. “The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown/Knopf)
7. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
8. “The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdoms” by Clint McElroy et al. (First Second)
9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
10. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters (Broadside)
3. “Landslide” by Michael Wolff (Holt)
4. “Frankly, We Did Win This Election” by Michael C. Bender (Twelve)
5. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)
6. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
7. “What Happened to You?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
8. “Subpar Parks” by Amber Share (Plume)
9. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
10. “Trejo” by Danny Trejo (Atria)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Permission To Dance,” BTS
2. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
4. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
5. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Butter,” BTS
8. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
9. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
10. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
3. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
4. “Single Saturday Night,” Cole Swindell
5. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
6. “Blame It On You,” Jason Aldean
7. “Glad You Exist,” Dan and Shay
8. “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.,” Chase Rice featuring Florida Georgia Line
9. “Memory,” Kane Brown X blackbear
10. “One Too Many,” Keith Urban duet with P!nk
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Am I The Only One,” Aaron Lewis
2. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
3. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
4. “Lil Bit,” Nelly & Florida Georgia Line
5. “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” Otis Redding
6. “Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), BIA and Nicki Minaj
7. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
8. “Beggin,” Måneskin
9. “Leave Before You Love Me,” Marshmello and Jonas Brothers
10. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending July 15 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
2. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Motley Crew,” Post Malone
4. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. “Beggin’,” Måneskin
6. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
7. “Ain’t S---,” Doja Cat
8. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
9. “Traitor,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Rapstar,” Polo G
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 12 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Wrath of Man,” Warner
2. “Mortal Kombat” (2021), Warner
3. “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” Paramount
4. “Nobody,” Universal
5. “Godzilla vs. Kong,” Warner
6. “Out of Death,” Redbox Entertainment
7. “Separation,” Universal
8. “The Marksman,” Universal
9. “Tom & Jerry,” Warner
10. “The Unholy” (2021), Sony