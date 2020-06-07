Books
Best-selling books of the week ending May 30 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
2. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
5. “Wrath of Poseidon” by Cussler/Burcell (Putnam)
6. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
7. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
9. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
10. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
2. “Plague of Corruption” by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively (Skyhorse)
3. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd ( WaterBrook)
4. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
5. “American Crusade” by Pete Hegseth (Center Street)
6. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
7. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William (Hay House)
8. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
9. “Hollywood Park” by Mikel Jollett (Celadon)
10. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
2. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
3. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Say So,” Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
6. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
7. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
8. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
9. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
10. “Life Is Good,” Future featuring Drake
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
3. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
4. “Does To Me,” Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
5. “Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton duet with Gwen Stefani
6. “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
7. “After A Few,” Travis Denning
8. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
9. “Beer Can’t Fix,” Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi
10. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
2. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
3. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
4. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. “Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban
6. “Hard to Forget,” Sam Hunt
7. “Dance with Me,” Diplo, Thomas Rhett and Young Thug
8. “Savage Remix,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
9. “Sunday Best,” Surfaces
10. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending May 28 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
3. “The Scotts,” the Scotts
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
6. “Party Girl,” StaySolidRocky
7. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
8. “Toosie Slide,” Drake
9. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow
10. “Savage Remix,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 25 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Invisible Man,” Universal
2. “The Call of The Wild,” Fox
3. “Bloodshot,” Sony
4. “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” Warner
5. “The Way Back” (2020), Warner
6. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Paramount
7. “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island,” Sony
8. “Bad Boys for Life,” Sony
9. “Capone,” Redbox Entertainment
10. “Brahms: The Boy II,” Universal