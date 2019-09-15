Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 7 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Oracle: The Jubilean Mysteries Unveiled” by Jonathan Cahn
2. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb
3. “The Girl Who Lived Twice: A Lisbeth Salander Novel” by David Lagercrantz
4. “A Better Man” by Louise Penny
5. “The Inn” by James Patterson and Candice Fox
6. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger
7. “The Dark Side” by Danielle Steel
8. “Dark Illusion” by Christine Feehan
9. “The Secrets We Kept” by Lara Prescott
10. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead” by Jim Mattis and Bing West
2. “How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems” by Randall Munroe
3. “Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left’s Plot to Remake America” by Jeanine Pirro
4. “There’s No Plan B for Your A-Game: Be the Best in the World at What You Do” by Bo Eason
5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
6. “Risen Motherhood: Gospel Hope for Everyday Moments” by Emily Jensen and Laura Wifler
7. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way: Finding Unexpected Strength When Disappointments Leave You Shattered” by Lysa TerKeurst
8. “Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals” by Rachel Hollis
9. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCullough
10. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
2. “Senorita,” Shawn mendes and Camila Cabello
3. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
4. “Ran$om,” Lil Tecca
5. “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
6. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
7. “Circles,” Post Malone
8. “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
9. “Talk,” Khalid
10. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
COUNTRY
1. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
2. “Knockin’ Boots,” Luke Bryan
3. “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
4. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
5. “Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
6. “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
7. “All To Myself,” Dan & Shay
8. “The Ones That Didn’t Make it Back Home,” Justin Moore
9. “I Don’t Know About You,” Chris Lane
10. “Rearview Town,” Jason Aldean
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
2. “Take What You Want,” Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott
3. “Circles,” Post Malone
4. “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
5. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
6. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
7. “You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
8. “Good As Hell,” Lizzo
9. “Homecoming Queen,” Kelsea Ballerini
10. “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Tuesday according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Circles,” Post Malone
2. “Take What You Want,” Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott
3. “Saint-Tropez,” Post Malone
4. “Enemies,” Post Malone featuring DaBaby
5. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
6. “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone
7. “Die for Me,” Post Malone featuring Future and Halsey
8. “Sunflower,” Post Malone
9. “One the Road,” Post Malone featuring Meek Mill and Lil Baby
10. “Ransom,” Lil Tecca
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 2 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Men in Black: International”
2. “Ma” (2019)
3. “The Secret Life of Pets 2”
4. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”
5. “The Hustle” (2019)
6. “Avengers: Endgame”
7. “Rocketman”
8. “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu”
9. “Booksmart”
10. “A Dog’s Journey”