Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 10 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
2. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
3. “Falling” by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader)
4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
5. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown and Knopf)
6. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
8. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
9. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
10. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters (Broadside)
2. “Trejo” by Danny Trejo (Atria)
3. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)
4. “Speechless” by Michael Knowles (Regnery)
5. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
7. “The Comfort Book” by Matt Haig (Penguin Life)
8. “The Science of Dream Teams” by Mike Zani (McGraw Hill Education)
9. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
10. “Fox and I” by Catherine Raven (Spiegel & Grau)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Butter,” BTS
2. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
3. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
4. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
6. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
8. “Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
9. “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
10. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
COUNTRY
1. “Am I The Only One,” Aaron Lewis
2. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
3. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
4. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
5. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
6. “Single Saturday Night,” Cole Swindell
7. “Blame It On You,” Jason Aldean
8. “Glad You Exist,” Dan and Shay
9. “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.,” Chase Rice featuring Florida Georgia Line
10. “Gone,” Dierks Bentley
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
3. “Permission to Dance,” BTS
4. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
6. “The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett
7. “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Malia J
8. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
9. “Fishing In the Dark,” Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
10. “We Can Do Hard Things,” Tish Melton
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending July 8 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
3. “Deja Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
5. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
6. “Rapstar,” Polo G
7. “Traitor,” Olivia Rodrigo
8. “Beggin’,” Måneskin
9. “You Right,” Doja Cat
10. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 5 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Nobody”
2. “Godzilla vs. Kong”
3. “The Marksman”
4. “Tom & Jerry”
5. “Lansky”
6. “The Unholy” (2021)
7. “Locked In”
8. “Voyagers”
9. “Rogue Hostage”
10. “The Nest,” Distribution Solutions