Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 5 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “All the Devils Are Here” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
2. “The Harbinger II” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)
3. “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante (Europa)
4. “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf)
5. “Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising” by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)
6. “The Vanishing Half“ by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
7. “Thick as Thieves” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
8. “Royal” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “Fangs” by Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)
10. “Dark Song” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Melania and Me” by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Gallery Books)
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
3. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
4. “Live Free or Die” by Sean Hannity (Threshold)
5. “How to Lead” by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)
6. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Donald Trump v. the United States” by Michael S. Schmidt (Random House)
8. “His Truth is Marching On” by Jon Meacham (Random House)
9. “The Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
10. “The Dynasty” by Jeff Benedict (Avid Reader)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Dynamite,” BTS
2. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
6. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
7. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
8. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
9. “Savage Love” (Laxed - Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
10. “Before You Go,” Lewis Capaldi
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Die From A Broken Heart,” Maddie & Tae
3. “Lovin’ On You,” Luke Combs
4. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
5. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
6. “Cool Again,” Kane Brown
7. “Be A Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban
8. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
9. “7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen
10. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Dynamite,” Bts
3. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “What Do You Think Of?” Lauren Alaina and Lukas Graham
6. “Midnight Sky,” Miley Cyrus
7. “Savage Love” (Laxed - Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
8. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
9. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
10. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 3 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
3. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
4. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
6. “Whats Poppin” (Remix), Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
7. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
8. “Wishing Well,” Juice Wrld
9. “Dynamite,” BTS
10. “Come & Go,” Juice Wrld with Marshmello
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 31 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Irresistible” (2020), Universal
2. “Rogue,” Lionsgate
3. “The King of Staten Island,” Universal
4. “The Outpost,” ScreenMedia
5. “Hard Kill,” Redbox Entertainment
6. “Scoob!” Warner
7. “You Should Have Left,” Universal
8. “Trolls World Tour,” Universal
9. “21 Bridges,” Universal
10. “Blood Quantum,” RLJ Entertainment