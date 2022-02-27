Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Feb. 18 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Impact Winter” by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)
2. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans (Audible Studios)
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
4. “Sierra Six” by Mark Greaney, performed by Jay Snyder (Audible Studios)
5. “Kismet” by Lauren Blakely, performed by Julia Whelan and Shane East (Audible Originals)
6. “Quicksilver” by Dean Koontz, narrated by Todd Haberkorn (Brilliance Audio)
7. “Unmissing” by Minka Kent, narrated by Carly Robins and Jane Oppenheimer (Brilliance Audio)
8. “Diablo Mesa” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, narrated by Cynthia Farrell (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “The Maid” by Nita Prose, narrated by Lauren Ambrose (Random House Audio)
10. “Gwendy’s Final Task” by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar, narrated by Marin Ireland (Simon & Schuster Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
4. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins, Peter H. Diamandis and Robert Hariri, narrated by Jeremy Bobb, Tony Robbins, Peter Diamandis, Ray Kurzweil and Cassandra Campbell (Simon & Schuster Audio)
5. “From Strength to Strength” by Arthur C. Brooks, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
7. “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck and Justin Trask Haskins, narrated by Glenn Beck (Mercury Radio Arts, Inc.)
8. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)
9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
10. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
2. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
3. “Easy On Me,” Adele
4. “abcdefu,” Gayle
5. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
6. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
7. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
8. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
9. “Thats What I Want,” Lil Nas X
10. “Pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
COUNTRY
1. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
2. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
4. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
5. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
6. “To Be Loved By You,” Parker McCollum
7. “Thinking ’Bout You,” Dustin Lynch Featuring Lauren Alaina Or MacKenzie Porter
8. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
9. “One Mississippi,” Kane Brown
10. “23,” Sam Hunt
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “It’s OK” (Live Maple House Sessions), Nightbirde
2. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
3. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
4. “abcdefu,” Gayle
5. “The Next Episode,” Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg
6. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
7. “Still D.R.E.,” Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg
8. “In Jesus Name” (God Of Possible), Katy Nichole
9. “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow
10. “Lose Yourself,” Eminem
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Feb. 17 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
2. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
3. “Pushin P,” Gunna, Future featuring Young Thug
4. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
5. “Surface Pressure” (From “Encanto”/Soundtrack Version), Jessica Darrow
6. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi, with Justin Bieber
7. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
8. “City of Gods,” Fivio Foreign, Kanye West, Alicia Keys
9. “I Love You So,” The Walters
10. “abcdefu,” Gayle
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Feb. 14 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony
2. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” Sony
3. “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Paramount
4. “Encanto,” Disney
5. “King Richard,” Warner
6. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony
7. “Dune” (2021), Warner
8. “Last Survivors,” Redbox
9. “Free Guy,” 20th Century
10. “No Time to Die,” Universal
The Publishers Weekly best-selling books of the week were not available in time for publication.