Books
Best-selling books of the week according to USA Today, via The Associated Press.
1. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
2. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
3. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside Books)
4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
5. “A Light in the Flame” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)
6. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
7. “The Lost Metal” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)
8. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
9. “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
Best-selling books of the week according to Apple Books, via The Associated Press.
1. “A Light in the Flame” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)
2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
3. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)
4. “The Lost Metal” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor Publishing Group)
5. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
6. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
7. “No Plan B” by Andrew Child and Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)
8. “Single and Ready to Jingle” by Piper Rayne (Piper Rayne Incorporated)
9. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly, narrated by Titus Welliver, Christine Lakin and Peter Giles (Little, Brown & Company)
2. “The Bookstore Sisters” by Alice Hoffman, narrated by Jennifer Jill Araya (Amazon Original Stories)
3. “Princess and the Player” by Ilsa Madden-Mills, narrated by Lee Samuels and Stella Bloom (Brilliance Audio)
4. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
5. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
6. “The Quarry Girls” by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio)
7. “The Method” by James Patterson and Michael B. Silver, performed by Zachary Quinto, Stephanie Beatriz, Lil Rel Howery, Justine Lupe, Jack Davenport and full cast (Audible Originals)
8. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
9. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)
10. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
4. “Good Boundaries” and Goodbyes by Lysa TerKeurst, narrated by the author and Jim Cress (Thomas Nelson)
5. “The 6 Habits of Growth” by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
6. “Surrender” by Bono, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
7. “The Stories We Tell” by Joanna Gaines, narrated by the author (Harper Select)
8. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
9. “The Trump Tapes” by Bob Woodward, narrated by Donald J. Trump and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio Originals)
10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
2. “Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
3. “Unholy,” Sam Smith & Kim Petras
4. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
5. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
6. “Major Distribution,” Drake & 21 Savage
7. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
8. “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna
9. “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
10. “On BS,” Drake & 21 Savage
COUNTRY
1. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
2. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
3. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
4. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
5. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
6. “Thank God,” Kane Brown With Katelyn Brown
7. “Wait In The Truck,” Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson
8. “5 Foot 9,” Tyler Hubbard
9. “Half Of Me,” Thomas Rhett featuring Riley Green
10. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
2. “Spin Bout U,” Drake and 21 Savage
3. “On BS,” Drake and 21 Savage
4. “Major Distribution,” Drake and 21 Savage
5. “Circo Loco,” Drake and 21 Savage
6. “P---- & Millions,” Drake and 21 Savage featuring Travis Scott
7. “Privileged Rappers,” Drake and 21 Savage
8. “BackOutsideBoyz,” Drake
9. “Hours In Silence,” Drake and 21 Savage
10. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Nov. 17 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Unholy” Sam Smith featuring Kim Petras
2. “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
3. “Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage
4. “La Bachata,” Manuel Turizo
5. “I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
6. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
7. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
8. “Under The Influence,” Chris Brown
9. “Midnight Rain,” Taylor Swift
10. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 14 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Top Gun: Maverick,” Paramount
2. “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” Warner
3. “Bullet Train,” Sony
4. “Nope,” Universal
5. “R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned,” Universal
6. “The Enforcer” (2022), Screen Media
7. “The System,” Vertical
8. “Beast” (2022), Universal
9. “Fall,” Lionsgate
10. “Black Friday!” Screen Media