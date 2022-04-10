Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 2 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
2. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)
4. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
5. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)
6. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “The Match” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
8. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)
9. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)
10. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
2. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Random House)
3. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
4. “The Whole Body Reset” by Stephen Perrine (Simon & Schuster)
5. “Genius Kitchen” by Max Lugavere (Harper Wave)
6. “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)
7. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
8. “Korean American” by Eric Kim (Clarkson Potter)
9. “Life Force” by Tony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)
10. “CEO Excellence” by Dewar/Keller/Malhotra (Scribner)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of April 1 according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “My Evil Mother” by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)
2. “Beauty and the Baller” by Ilsa Madden-Mills, narrated by Sebastian York, Savannah Peachwood (Brilliance Audio)
3. “Seatmate” by Cara Bastone, performed by Amanda Ronconi, Zachary Webber, Josh Hurley, Carol Monda, Corey Allen, Allyson Johnson, Eric Yves Garcia, Tanya Eby and Dina Pearlman (Audible Originals)
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
5. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
6. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, narrated by Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, James Fouhey, Kevin T. Collins, Peter Ganim, Luis Moreno, Soneela Nankani, Ronald Peet, Robert Petkoff, Ella Turenne and Emily Woo Zeller (Little, Brown & Company)
7. “Sea Storm” by Andrew Mayne, narrated by Susannah Jones (Brilliance Audio)
8. “Sylvanas (World of Warcraft)” by Christie Golden, narrated by Patty Mattson (Random House Audio)
9. “The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Marin Ireland (Macmillan Audio)
10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
4. “Self Care by the Signs” by Valerie Tejeda, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
7. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
8. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
9. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
10. “12 Rules for Life,” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
2. “Stay,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
3. “Big Energy,” Latto
4. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
5. “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons X JID
6. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
7. “abcdefu,” Gayle
8. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
9. “Thats What I Want,” Lil Nas X
10. “Woman,” Doja Cat
COUNTRY
1. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
2. “Doin’ This,” Luke Combs
3. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
4. “Never Say Never,” Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson
5. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
6. “AA,” Walker Hayes
7. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert
8. “Beers On Me,” Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy
9. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
10. “23,” Sam Hunt
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Cold,” Chris Stapleton
2. “Freedom,” Jon Batiste
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “Big Energy” (Remix), Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled
5. “Still Life,” Bigbang
6. “AA,” Walker Hayes
7. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
8. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
9. “Neck & Wrist,” Pusha T featuring Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams
10. “Leave The Door Open,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak and Silk Sonic
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending March 31 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto cast
3. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
4. “Super Gremlin,” by Kodak Black
5. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
6. “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons with JID
7. “Soy El Unico,” Yahritza Y Su Esencia
8. “Knife Talk,” Drake with 21 Savage featuring Project Pat
9. “good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Woman,” Doja Cat
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 28 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Sing 2,” Universal
2. “Marry Me” (2022), Universal
3. “The Matrix Resurrections,” Warner
4. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony
5. “The Requin,” Lionsgate
6. “King Richard,” Warner
7. “House of Gucci,” Universal
8. “American Underdog,” Lionsgate
9. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony
10. “A Day to Die,” Redbox