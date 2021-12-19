Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 11 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
5. “Wish You Were Here’ by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
6. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
7. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
8. “D&D: Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos” (Wizards of the Coast)
9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
10. “Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)
4. “For Such a Time as This” by Kayleigh Mc Enany (Post Hill)
5. “All American Christmas” by Campos-Duffy/Duffy (Broadside)
6. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
7. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
8. “There and Back” by Jimmy Chin (Ten Speed)
9. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Records)
10. “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Fallout” by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)
2. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)
3. “The Best Worst Christmas” by Kate Forster, performed by Rachael Tidd (Audible Originals)
4. “Well Played” by Vi Keeland and Penelope Ward, performed by Sebastian York and Andi Arndt (Audible Studios)
5. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)
6. “There’s Something About Merry” by Codi Hall, performed by CJ Bloom and Lee Samuels (Audible Originals)
7. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult, narrated by Marin Ireland (Random House Audio)
8. “The Eye of the World” by Robert Jordan, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Macmillan Audio)
9. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)
10. “A Perfect Stranger” by Shalini Boland, performed by Alison Campbell, Tamsin Kennard and Ciaran Saward (Audible Originals)
NONFICTION
1. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
3. “I Am Mine” by Eddie Vedder, performed by the author (Audible Original)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
5. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)
6. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
7. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)
8. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
10. “Laptop from Hell” by Miranda Devine, narrated by Richard Cefalos (Post Hill Press)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
3. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
4. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
6. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
7. “I Hate U,” SZA
8. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
9. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
10. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” Andy Williams
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift
3. “Thinking ’Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring Lauren Alaina or MacKenzie Porter
4. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
5. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
6. “Cold As You,” Luke Combs
7. “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
8. “Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
10. “Whiskey And Rain,” Michael Ray
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “The Chain” (“The Voice”), Girl Named Tom
2. “River” (“The Voice”), Girl Named Tom
3. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
4. “abcdefu,” Gayle
5. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
6. “On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez
7. “Dust In The Wind” (“The Voice”), Girl Named Tom
8. “Easy On Me,” Adele
9. “Baby Now That I’ve Found You” (“The Voice”), Girl Named Tom
10. “Hallelujah,” Carrie Underwood and John Legend
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 9 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “Stay,” (with Justin Bieber) The Kid Laroi
3. “abcdefu,” Gayle
4. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
5. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
6. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
7. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John, Dua Lipa
8. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
9. “Enemy” (from “Arcane League of Legends”), Imagine Dragons with JID
10. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 6 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
2. “Cry Macho”
3. “CopShop”
4. “Jungle Cruise”
5. “Free Guy”
6. “Candyman” (2021)
7. “Stillwater”
8. “Old”
9. “Malignant”
10. “The Last Son”