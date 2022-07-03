Books
Best-selling books of the week ending June 25 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Escape” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
4. “The House Across the Lake: A Novel” by Riley Sager (Dutton)
5. “Lapvona: A Novel” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin Press)
6. “Horse: A Novel” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)
7. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour” by Don Bentley (Putnam)
8. “Nightwork: A Novel” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
9. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
10. “Meant to Be: A Novel” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
2. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious: An “In the Kitchen with David” Cookbook from QVC’s Resident Foodie” by David Venable (Ballantine)
3. “The Power of One More: The Ultimate Guide to Happiness and Success” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)
4. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong (Random House)
5. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series)” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
6. “James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
7. “The Game Master’s Book of Traps, Puzzles and Dungeons” by Jeff Ashworth (Media Lab)
8. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
9. “Leading with Heart: Five Conversations That Unlock Creativity, Purpose, and Results” by John Baird and Edward Sullivan (Harper Business)
10. “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please: Essays” by Tom Segura (Grand Central)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
3. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han, narrated by Lola Tung (Recorded Books)
4. “When It Falls Apart” by Catherine Bybee, narrated by Devon Sorvari (Brilliance Audio)
5. “It’s Not Summer Without You” by Jenny Han, narrated by Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno (Recorded Books)
6. “Hell Divers IX: Radioactive” by Nicholas Sansbury Smith, narrated by R.C. Bray (Blackstone Publishing)
7. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Little, Brown & Company)
8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
10. “My Evil Mother” by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Scars and Stripes” by Tim Kennedy and Nick Palmisciano, narrated by Tim Kennedy (Simon & Schuster Audio)
3. “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please” by Tom Segura, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
6. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
7. “The End of the World Is Just the Beginning” by Peter Zeihan, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
8. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)
9. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
10. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
4. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
5. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
6. “Sticky,” Drake
7. “Falling Back,” Drake
8. “Glimpse Of Us,” Joji
9. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
10. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
COUNTRY
1. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
2. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
3. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
4. “Take My Name,” Parmalee
5. “Like I Love Country Music,” Kane Brown
6. “AA,” Walker Hayes
7. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
8. “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” Jason Aldean
9. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
10. “Damn Strait,” Scotty McCreery
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” Kate Bush
2. “Left and Right,” Charlie Puth and Jung Kook
3. “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
4. “The Kind of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
5. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
6. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
7. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
8. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Hold My Hand,” Lady GaGa
10. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending June 23 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Glimpse of Us,” Joji
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” (2018 remaster), Kate Bush
4. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
5. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
6. “Ojitos Lindos,” Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo
7. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
8. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
9. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
10. “Falling Back,” Drake
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 20 according to the Associated Press.
1. “The Bad Guys”
2. “Morbius”
3. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
4. “Ambulance” (2022)
5. “Father Stu”
6. “Uncharted”
7. “The Northman”
8. “Dog” (2022)
9. “The Contractor” (2022)
10. “The Batman”