Books
Best-selling books of the week endingJuly 16 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout)
3. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
4. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “Rising Tiger” by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)
6. “The Best Is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
7. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
8. “Escape” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
9. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 2” by Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)
10. “Suspects” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Tanqueray” by Brandon Stanton and Stephanie Johnson (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)
3. “Thank You for Your Servitude” by Mark Leibovich (Penguin Press)
4. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
5. “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
6. “Suppression, Deception, Snobbery, and Bias” by Ari Fleischer (Broadside)
7. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
8. “Defeating Big Government Socialism” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)
9. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)
10. “Leadership” by Henry Kissinger (Penguin Press)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
3. “The Brighter the Light” by Mary Ellen Taylor, narrated by Megan Tusing (Brilliance Audio)
4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)
5. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)
6. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci, narrated by Zachary Webber, Christine Lakin and Mela Lee (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware, narrated by Imogen Church (Simon & Schuster Audio)
8. “The One Who Loves You” by Pippa Grant, narrated by Savannah Peachwood and Sebastian York (Brilliance Audio)
9. “My Evil Mother” by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)
10. “The Terminal List” by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “Thank You for Your Servitude” by Mark Leibovich, narrated by Joe Barrett (Penguin Audio)
4. “I Hate the Ivy League” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Pushkin Industries)
5. “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
6. “Rich Dad Poor Dad: 20th Anniversary Edition” by Robert T. Kiyosaki, narrated by Tom Parks (Brilliance Audio)
7. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
8. “Unf--- Your Brain” by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS CAN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
9. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
10. “Mythos” by Stephen Fry, narrated by the author (Chronicle Books)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
3. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
4. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush
5. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
6. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
7. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
8. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
9. “Break My Soul,” Beyonce
10. “Big Energy,” Latto
COUNTRY
1. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
2. “The Kind Of Love We Make,” Luke Combs
3. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
4. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell
5. “Like I Love Country Music,” Kane Brown
6. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
7. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
8. “Damn Strait,” Scotty McCreery
9. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
10. “Take My Name,” Parmalee
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake featuring 21 Savage
2. “Wait for U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
3. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
4. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
5. “Bad Habit” Steve Lacy
6. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
7. “Sticky,” Drake
8. “In A Minute,” Lil Baby
9. “Freestyle,” Lil Baby
10. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending July 14 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” (2018 Remaster), Kate Bush
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap and Quevedo
4. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
5. “Glimpse of Us,” Joji
6. “Tití Me Preguntó,” Bad Bunny
7. “Ojitos Lindos,” Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo
8. “Efecto,” Bad Bunny
9. “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny
10. “Left and Right,” Charlie Puth featuring Jung Kook of BTS
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 11 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Memory” (2022), Universal
2. “Last Seen Alive,” Redbox
3. “The Bad Guys,” Universal
4. “Morbius,” Sony
5. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” Warner
6. “Father Stu,” Sony
7. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” Lionsgate
8. “Uncharted,” Sony
9. “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Lionsgate
10. “Dog” (2022), Warner