Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 20 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
4. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
5. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
6. “Summer of ’69” by Elin Hildrebrand (Little, Brown)
7. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)
8. “Backlash” by Brad Thor (Atria Books)
9. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
10. “The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited!” by McElroy/Pietsch (First Second)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
2. “American Carnage” by Tim Alberta (Harper)
3. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Justice on Trial” by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)
5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
6. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
7. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
8. “Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass” by Geddy Lee (Harper Design)
9. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)
10. “America’s Reluctant Prince” by Steven M. Gillon (Dutton)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
3. “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
4. “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
5. “Talk,” Khalid
6. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
7. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
8. “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
9. “Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee
10. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
COUNTRY
1. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
2. “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
3. “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
4. “Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Rumor,” Lee Brice
6. “Knockin’ Boots,” Luke Bryan
7. “Some Of It,” Eric Church
8. “All To Myself,” Dan and Shay
9. “Girl,” Maren Morris
10. “Rearview Town,” Jason Aldean
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “The Archer,” Taylor Swift
2. “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
3. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
4. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
5. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
6. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
7. “You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
8. “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
9. “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
10. “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” Willie Nelson featuring Paula Nelson
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending July 18 according tospotifycharts.com.
1. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes
2. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
3. “Money In the Grave,” Drake featuring Rick Ross
4. “Panini,” Lil Nas X
5. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
6. “Beautiful People,” Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
7. “Antisocial,” Ed Sheeran with Travis Scott
8. “Ransom,” Lil Tecca
9. “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran with Justin Bieber
10. “Sunflower,” Post Malone
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 15 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Shazam!,” Warner
2. “Breakthrough” (2019), Fox
3. “Pet Sematary” (2019), Paramount
4. “Little,” Universal
5. “Dumbo” (2019), Disney
6. “Captain Marvel,” Disney
7. “Escape Plan: The Extractors,” Lionsgate
8. “Us,” Universal
9. “Wonder Park,” Paramount
10. “The Professor” (2019), Lionsgate