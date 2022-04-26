Lewiston Orchards in all of its spring beauty, and with more than a hundred men engaged in orchard cultivation, was visited yesterday by Attorney Nate Buck, of the government reclamation service, with headquarters in North Yakima. Mr. Buck was a resident of Lewiston for many years, but has been here but for one day during the past twelve years. At the time he departed from Lewiston, the Orchards district was not even regularly, devoted to the growing of grain and the land was considered of little value. The Clarkston project was just then being promoted and the fact that $100 per acre was to be asked for the land was considered exorbitant. Mr. Buck is the host of his brother, Storey Buck, and had secured a glimpse of the big district from his brother’s home, but yesterday was the first opportunity for inspecting the entire district, its perfect water system and the system of platting and planting.
“It is the most complete fruit district I have ever visited,” said Mr. Buck last night, “and in its further development I will be surprised if an electric line is not one of the first matters to receive attention. That vast area of orchard land and the many beautiful homes now completed and in process offer a most inviting proposition for an electric road. The future business of the district can now be reckoned and it will not be long before the electric interests are as anxious to serve the district as the people are to have such service.
“In the Yakima country three complete electric line systems have been constructed to serve the fruit districts and each line is enjoying a profitable business. One line is 12 miles in length with a six-mile branch system; another line is four miles in length, while the third line is three miles in length. There the fruit districts are divided by hills and ravines, while in the Lewiston Orchards the entire project is spread out on a single table land. The project from an electric road standpoint is a most inviting one and it is reasonable to presume that it will soon be taken up.
“The splendid drainage afforded all tracts is another important factor in the success of an orchard project,” continued Mr. Buck, “and with every acre perfectly drained, there is no danger of alkali spots forming as a result of irrigation. This problem of alkali spots has become so serious in the big irrigation enterprises that the secretary of the interior has issued orders that he will receive no plans and estimates on irrigation enterprises unless the same are accompanied by a report on the drainage of the land in question.
“The perfect water system is another feature that gives the Lewiston Orchards a first position among irrigation enterprises. In the government projects a loss of 33 1-3 per cent through seepage and evaporation is provided for. On many private enterprises the loss from these causes will amount to 50 per cent, while in all open ditch systems there is a constant expense and worry attached to the maintenance of the ditch lines. Here you bring pure mountain water to the homes under pressure with all of the handicaps and embarrassments of the old style system eliminated.
“As I said before, I know of no project where such a degree of perfection has been attained nor do I know of a company where such attention has been given to the success of the land buyers or where the services of such high-class men have been available to the people of the community. I consider Lewiston Orchards the greatest asset Lewiston will ever have and believe in time your people can point to that district as the direct cause of the building of a fine city here.”
This story was published in the April 26, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.