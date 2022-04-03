KENDRICK — Three girls will compete in the Kendrick-Juliaetta Distinguished Young Women program that begins at 5 p.m. Saturday at Kendrick High School.
This year’s theme is “Junior Knights in Scotland” and admission is $10 regular price, $8 for children and free for ages 5 and younger.
The participants are:
Alizabeth May Walker, daughter of Megan Walker, of Kendrick; Starlit Rae Flint, daughter of Randee and Bill McCollum, of Culdesac; and Samantha Roberts, daughter of Jody and Lleia Roberts, of Juliaetta.